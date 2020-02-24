'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Demi Burnett Posted Steamy Pics With New Beau

When viewers first met Demi Burnett on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, she was considered to be the villain of the season. She had a brash attitude and she frequently called out the other women, so it was no surprise when she was asked to be on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Demi showed off a different side to her on Paradise. She was easily one of the most well-liked people on the beach, and her initial relationship with Derek Peth was without drama.