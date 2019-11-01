Demi Burrett Has Gone Suspiciously Quiet and Fans Worry She and Kristian Broke Up

Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty shook the genre of popular entertainment to its core — and it all began with just one, harmless peck.

The interior designer from Oakland, Tex. and the Los Angeles-born actress were the first queer couple to appear on Bachelor in Paradise, the reality show offering rare insight into the mysterious workings of primal instincts.

Two months after the last episode of the show aired, we set out to investigate: Is Demi Burnett still engaged to Kristian?