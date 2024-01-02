Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor 'The Bachelor' Season 28 Cast Promises an Unforgettable Journey to Find True Love Love is in the air as Season 28 of 'The Bachelor' quickly approaches, so let's meet the fabulous cast that'll make this season unforgettable! By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 2 2024, Published 11:37 a.m. ET Source: ABC

Grab your roses and pop open the wine bottles because there's a new Bachelor in town! Season 28 of The Bachelor is about to get a major dose of charm, courtesy of none other than the heartthrob himself, Joey Graziadei.

This tennis pro stole hearts back in Season 20 of The Bachelorette, and now he's back, racket in hand, ready to serve some love aces. As we gear up for his romantic journey, it's time to meet the 32 hopefuls vying to score a match made in Bachelor heaven with our leading man. Check out the cast below!

Allison Hollinger

Source: ABC

Allison Hollinger is a 26-year-old realtor from Philadelphia. She will be looking for love alongside her older sister and best friend, Lauren Hollinger! Fun Facts: Allison has won many costume contests.

Allison enjoys a fruity gin spritz.

Allison loves getting dressed up for fancy dinners.

Autumn Waggoner

Source: ABC

Autumn Waggoner is a 26-year-old account executive from St. Louis. This small-town sweetheart is on a quest for love, and she's crossing her fingers that Joey is the key to unlocking her happily ever after! Fun Facts: Autumn spontaneously got a lip tattoo at a music festival.

Autumn doesn't understand why going through TSA takes so long.

Autumn loves to get rowdy while watching college football.

Chandler Dewgard

Source: ABC

Chandler Dewgard is a 24-year-old graphic designer from New York. She has her life figured out, but there's one major piece missing — her soulmate! Chandler's on the hunt for the real deal, and the burning question is: Could Joey be the one to complete her picture-perfect life? Only time will tell! Fun Facts: Chandler once gave herself bangs.

Chandler loves a good Sunday Funday!

Chandler is seriously afraid of lightning.

Chrissa Perez

Source: ABC

Chrissa Perez is a 26-year-old marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia. She's been engaged before, so this bubbly Canadian beauty knows she's more than ready for marriage! Fun Facts: Chrissa is super athletic but can't ride a bike.

Chrissa is a Christmas birthday baby.

Chrissa loves a competitive game of Scrabble.

Daisy Kent

Source: ABC

Daisy Kent is a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, Minn. She's on the hunt for an adventurous and family-oriented man who can turn her world upside down and still keep her at the top of his priority list. Fun Facts: Daisy enjoys singing in her car at the top of her lungs.

No one loves ice cream more than Daisy. No one.

Daisy dreams of becoming a bestselling author.

Edwina Dorbor

Source: ABC

Edwina Dorbor is a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Atlanta. Originally from Liberia, she brought her zest for life to the U.S. at the young age of 11. Now, this Atlanta gem is ready to embark on the adventure of a lifetime in search of a love as bold and brilliant as she is! Fun Facts: Edwina really wants to learn how to play tennis.

Edwina is terrified of cats.

Edwina once flew to Paris for a day just to see the Eiffel Tower.

Erika Cardenas

Source: ABC

Erika Cardenas is a 25-year-old leasing agent from North Bergen, N.J. In the grand tapestry of Erika's life, there's one crucial piece yet to fall into place — her future husband! Erika is on a mission, and she's declared that uncovering the sweet bliss of love is her "ultimate goal." Fun Facts: Erika loves to paint and sip.

Erika can sleep literally anywhere as long as she has a comfy pillow.

Erika's brief emo phase in high school still haunts her.

Evalin Clark

Source: ABC

Evalin Clark is a 29-year-old nanny from San Antonio. This jet-setting enthusiast is on the lookout for a future hubby who's adventurous, hardworking, and open to some serious personal growth. With a whopping eight siblings, Evalin knows a thing or two about big families, and now she's ready to start one of her own! Fun Facts: Evalin is a #Hamilfan.

Evalin really wants to go on a lunch date with Charity Lawson.

Evalin isn't really a bucket list kind of person.

Jennifer "Jenn" Tran

Source: ABC

Jenn Tran is a 25-year-old physician assistant student from Miami. While she is passionate about working in health care, Jenn is on a mission to find that special someone who will make her heart skip a beat! Fun Facts: Jenn knows that aliens are real.

Jenn doesn't leave home without chapstick.

Shawn Mendes' music regularly makes Jenn cry.

Jessica "Jess" Edwards

Source: ABC

Jess Edwards is a 24-year-old executive assistant from San Diego. She said she is excited to meet our main man Joey because she wants "to find someone that I can trust my heart with, someone who will respect me, and someone who will do anything to cherish our relationship." Fun Facts: Jess describes her personal aesthetic as "country glamour."

Jess read her first book for fun last summer.

Jess is a sucker for a pretty view.

Katelyn DeBacker

Source: ABC

Katelyn DeBacker is a 25-year-old radiochemist from Santa Fe, N.M. Bursting with pride for her Vietnamese roots, Katelyn is looking for a partner who will embrace her culture with open arms. She dreams of a guy who's not only supportive but also a bit of an adventurer. Oh, and he must be a firm believer in female empowerment! Fun Facts: Katelyn is a cribbage queen.

Katelyn really struggles with putting away her laundry.

Katelyn loves heights. The higher, the better!

Kayla Rodgers

Source: ABC

Kayla Rodgers is a 27-year-old guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio. After waving goodbye to an eight-year relationship because her ex wasn't ready for marriage, Kayla said she's ready to enter her "soft girl" era and settle down with a man who's ready to have kids. Fun Facts: Kayla once stopped traffic to save a baby duckling.

Kayla really loves Harry Potter.

Kayla dreams of eating her way around the world.

Kelsey Anderson

Source: ABC

Kelsey Anderson is a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans. Believe it or not, this gal's childhood was a global adventure because she grew up in Germany on a U.S. military base! Fun Facts: Kelsey A. only needs 12 hours to plan an international getaway.

Kelsey A. often wonders how the world would be different if social media didn't exist.

Kelsey A. takes pride in her gift-giving abilities.

Kelsey Toussant

Source: ABC

Kelsey Toussant is a 31-year-old actor from Los Angeles. She's had multiple long-term relationships and was engaged to her ex. Now, armed with the wisdom of heartbreaks and commitment, Kelsey is "ready to fall in love again." Fun Facts: Kelsey T. likes when wild lizards crawl into her hands.

Kelsey T. describes herself as a "grade-A hype woman!"

Kelsey T. wants to thank Destiny's Child for getting her through her adolescence.

Kyra Brusch

Source: ABC

Kyra Brusch is a 26-year-old paralegal from Miami. She said she's in her "carpe diem" era and is more than ready to have new experiences and hopefully meet her one true love! Fun Facts: Kyra makes the best Kung Pao tofu.

Kyra loves to look through her old yearbooks.

Kyra's go-to dance move is the classic "sway side-to-side."

Lanie Latsios

Source: ABC

Lanie Latsios is a 27-year-old realtor from Philadelphia. With roots deeply embedded in her big Polish/Greek family, it's no wonder love is a big deal for her. Her folks? They've been married for over 30 years — talk about relationship goals! Now, Lanie is on a quest to score a love story that rivals her parents' epic sage. Fun Facts: Lanie lives for a good happy hour.

Lanie doesn't mess with sharks under any circumstances.

Lanie hopes to buy a house in Greece one day.

Lauren Hollinger

Source: ABC

Lauren Hollinger is a 28-year-old registered nurse from Philadelphia. She is very close with her family, including her younger sister, Allison, who is also vying for Joey's heart! Fun Facts: Lauren is an avid voice texter.

Lauren finds cleaning to be therapeutic.

Lauren went through a serious punk phase — spikes and chains included.

Lea Cayanan

Source: ABC

Lea Cayanan is a 23-year-old account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii. She might have met Joey during "After the Final Rose," but she's ready to make her second first impression! Fun Facts: Lea was on the canoe paddling team in high school.

Lea plays the flute and would love to teach music.

Lea is a cliff-diving enthusiast.

Alexandra "Lexi" Young

Source: ABC

Lexi Young is a 30-year-old digital strategist from Atlanta. She's more than ready to find "the one" and be a "ride or die" for her person. Could her soulmate be Joey? Tune in to find out! Fun Facts: Lexi loves to play poker.

Lexi cannot live without her self-tanning mousse.

Lexi's life goal is to run a marathon.

Madina Alam

Source: ABC

Madina Alam is a 31-year-old mental health therapist from Charlotte, N.C. She said her life is very full, stating, "I have a lot to be thankful for. I just truly feel like that one missing piece is my person." Fun Facts: Madina loves to unwind with a face mask and a cup of tea.

Madina is a big supporter of color-coded organization.

Madina has never been camping and doesn't see that changing.

Maria Georgas

Source: ABC

Maria Georgas is a 29-year-old executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario. She's a bold and outgoing woman who's not afraid to speak her mind and go after what her heart wants. Fun Facts: Maria loves a good disposable camera photo shoot.

Maria dreams of eating sushi in Japan.

Maria is obsessed with horror movies.

Marlena Haddad

Source: ABC

Marlena Haddad is a 26-year-old finance writer from West Palm Beach, Fla. In five years, this hopeless romantic hopes to be married with two kids and continue fostering rescue dogs. Fun Facts: Marlena loves to read books by candlelight.

Nothing makes Marlena happier than puppies.

When Marlena golfs, she ALWAYS drives the golf cart.

Natalie "Nat" Crepeau

Source: ABC

Nat Crepeau is a 26-year-old registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario. This small-town girl is not just looking for a partner; she's on the hunt for a guy who can match her laughter, join her on epic adventures, and, most importantly, be her co-captain as they embark on the crazy journey of building a life together. Fun Facts: Nat likes to sleep in an ice-cold bedroom.

Nat suffers from a severe case of FOMO.

Nat believes that broccoli is the superior vegetable.

Rachel Nance

Source: ABC

Rachel Nance is a 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu. She is extremely proud of her Hawaiian roots and hopes to bond over her love of Hawaiian food and culture with Joey. Fun Facts: Rachel says there is NOTHING better than a Hawaiian Christmas.

Rachel is terrified of frogs.

Rachel's signature look growing up involved Bermuda shorts and feather earrings.

Samantha "Sam" Hale

Source: ABC

Sam Hale is a 31-year-old CPA from Nashville, Tenn. She's looking to find that sweet, swoon-worthy love her mom and stepdad have been flaunting for years. Fun Facts: Sam hopes to have a destination wedding one day.

Sam dreams of going on a safari in Africa.

Sam loves to dine European-style and have dinner at 10 p.m.

Samantha Washington

Source: ABC

Samantha Washington is a 25-year-old pro football cheerleader from Miami. Before she became a professional cheerleader for the Miami Dolphins, she was a decorated pageant queen and a princess at Disney World. Fun Facts: Samantha wants someone to take her on an airboat tour one day.

Samantha keeps peonies in her apartment at all times because they make her happy.

Samantha sings in the shower.

Sandra Rabadi

Source: ABC

Sandra Rabadi is a 26-year-old cybersecurity consultant from Nashville, Tenn. With her career and social scene on point, Sandra's got life in the palm of her hands. However, now she's ready to be a part of a power couple. Fun Facts: Sandra loves going on hot girl walks with her girlfriends.

Sandra would have thrived in the '80s.

Sandra loves football and throws a mean spiral.

Starr Skyler

Source: ABC

Starr Skyler is a 25-year-old mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Fla. Like many of us, Starr is tired of being the third wheel for all her friends and hopes to ditch the "always a bridesmaid, never the bride" lifestyle soon. Fun Facts: Star does a great Britney Spears impression.

Starr admits that she is always late.

Starr likes her margaritas spicy.

Sydney Gordon

Source: ABC

Sydney Gordon is a 28-year-old vintage store owner from Newport, R.I. Although she's currently working her dream job and living her best life, Sydney is "so ready to find my forever person." Fun Facts: Sydney's cats know how to play fetch and sit on command.

Sydney was voted Most School Spirit in high school.

Sydney lived in Thailand, where she taught English.

Talyah Jackson

Source: ABC

Talyah Jackson is a 23-year-old esthetician from Huntington Beach, Calif. She's so ready to ditch the single life and hopes that Joey is "the genuine, loyal, and romantic guy for whom she's been searching" all her life. Fun Facts: Talyah needs a good pair of leggings to survive.

Talyah loves the style of the 1950s era.

Talyah loves pancakes.

Taylor Wiens

Source: ABC

Taylor Wiens is a 23-year-old recruiter from Chicago. As someone who's been in serious relationships before, Taylor is more than ready for marriage. She said Joey is "100 percent" her type — but will he feel the same? Fun Facts: Taylor says she is the Samantha of her friend group.

Good food is Taylor's love language.

If Taylor could be anyone for a day, she says she would be Joey's fiancée.

Zoe Antona

Source: ABC