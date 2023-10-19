Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Love, Drama, and Heartbreak! These 'Bachelor' Season 28 Spoilers Will Leave You Speechless Season 28 of 'The Bachelor' is a ways away, but if you can't wait to find out how Joey's journey ends, read on because we have all the spoilers you need! By Allison DeGrushe Oct. 19 2023, Published 4:45 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article mentions MAJOR spoilers for Season 28 of The Bachelor. It's that time of the year again — yes, we're talking about The Bachelor spoilers! Every year around this time, resident spoiler king Reality Steve shares the scoop regarding the latest season of the reality dating show.

Thankfully, this year is no different! So, if you're eager to know how Season 28 leading man Joey Graziadei's journey to find everlasting love ends, keep scrolling because we have all the spoilers you're looking for.

Here's all the 'Bachelor' Season 28 spoilers we know so far.

According to Reality Steve, Joey filmed his intro for the show on Sept. 8, 2023, in Pennsylvania, and then on Tuesday, Sept. 19, filming for his season of The Bachelor officially commenced. There's no word yet on who went home the first night, but luckily, we do know that Lea Canyanan, whom Joey on The Bachelorette's "After the Final Rose" episode, receives the first impression rose!

Reality Steve reported that Lea received a letter on "ATFR" to open on the first night of Joey's season. When the time came, Lea opened the letter and discovered she had the opportunity to steal a one-on-one date from one of the other women at any point during the season. In an unexpected twist, she burned the letter and told Joey she would rather he pick her for a date instead of making her steal one from someone else. Joey respected Lea's decision, which earned her the first impression rose.

There were at least two public dates during the first week, including a one-on-one between Joey and Daisy Kent. On Sept. 22, 2023, the two were spotted dancing on stage at the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach.

On Oct. 2, just a few weeks into filming, Steve reported that Joey and the remaining ladies were filming Episode 4 in Malta. While there, he had a one-on-one date with Lexi Young; this footage shows them fully embracing the culture by dancing around in public and having fun together.

By the fifth episode, which Reality Steve confirmed was filming in Spain, only 12 women remained: Daisy Kent

Jenn Tran

Jessica Edwards

Katelyn DeBacker

Kelsey Anderson

Kelsey Toussant

Lea Canyanan

Lexi Young

Madina Alam

Maria Georgas

Rachel Nance

Sydney Gordon

Madina and Sydney were eliminated during the fifth rose ceremony, and the 10 remaining women headed to Canada for more dates. On Oct. 13, Reality Steve shared that the group date saw seven of the women competing in a game of street hocket in Old Montreal. We're assuming the winners got extra time with Joey.

Maria and Kelsey T. had one-on-one dates with Joey in Montreal. The sixth rose ceremony took place on Oct. 16, and Joey sent home Jessica Edwards, Lea Canyanan, Katelyn DeBacker, and Lexi Young. That leaves Joey with six women — Kelsey Toussant, Maria Georgas, Rachel Nance, Kelsey Anderson, Daisy Kent, and Jenn Tran.

At the time of writing, Joey and his final six women are in Jasper, Alberta, Canada, and they are staying at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge. Reality Steve revealed that there will be a Polar Plunge date on Saturday, Oct. 21, in Lac Beauvert. Reality Steve later announced that Jasper, the filming location for Episode 7, is the last place the group will visit before hometowns. He added that hometown dates start filming on Oct. 24, 2023.

Who's the villain in Season 28 of 'The Bachelor'?

During the Oct. 19 episode of his podcast, Reality Steve reported that the "villain" of Joey's season is Maria Georgas. If you forgot, she makes it to the final six, meaning there's a chance she could be Joey's forever person (or the producers are keeping her around for drama and ratings).

