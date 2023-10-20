Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Does Joey Graziadei Get Engaged on Season 28 of 'The Bachelor'? Season 28 of 'The Bachelor' sees Joey Graziadei take over as the leading man, and fans are hoping he gets engaged at the end of his journey. By Allison DeGrushe Oct. 19 2023, Published 9:23 p.m. ET Source: ABC

The Gist: Joey Graziadei was a contestant on Season 20 of The Bachelorette.

In August 2023, he was announced as the lead for Season 28 of The Bachelor.

Although the season hasn't aired yet, superfans are eager to know if Joey gets engaged.

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Golden Bachelor and Season 28 of The Bachelor. In an unexpected twist, Joey Graziadei dropped by The Golden Bachelor! The tennis pro, who's set to lead Season 28 of The Bachelor, joined fan-favorite leading man Gerry Turner and his women on a fun group date that saw the ladies competing in the inaugural "Golden Bachelor Pickleball Championship."

Although his visit was brief, the cameo got many superfans — including us — wondering how his love life is going. We know filming for Joey's season of The Bachelor is well underway, perhaps even close to finishing, and we're just dying to know how his journey ends. So, who does Joey end up with? And does Joey get engaged?!

Source: ABC Joey Graziadei looks at engagement rings with Neil Lane.

So, does Joey Graziadei get engaged on 'The Bachelor'?

At the time of writing, it's unknown if Joey Graziadei gets engaged on The Bachelor. However, reality TV royalty Reality Steve recently shared a few spoilers that we think can hold you over until the Season 28 premiere.

According to our favorite spoiler king, Joey's season of The Bachelor began filming on Sept. 19, 2023. He also revealed that Joey and his ladies will travel across the globe, making pit stops in multiple countries, including Malta, Spain, and Canada (specifically Montreal and Jasper). They obviously spend some time in California as well, but by Episode 4, the girls pack their bags and head overseas with Joey.

(BACHELOR JOEY CORRECTION): There were 10 women who went to Montreal, not 9 as I originally reported.



So Marbella, Spain they had 12 women, 2 were eliminated.



10 women went to Montreal. 4 were sent home.



The final 6 begin filming in Jasper, Alberta, Canada on Thursday. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 17, 2023

Now, let's get into some juicy spoilers! On Oct. 18, 2023, Reality Steve reported that Joey gave his first impression rose to Lea Cayanan, whom he met on The Bachelorette's "After the Final Rose" episode.

Steve reported that Lea received a letter from Joey to open on the first night of the season — when the day came, she opened the letter and quickly learned that she had the opportunity to steal a one-on-one date from any of the other women at any point during the season. Wow, what an unbelievable power!

In a shocking turn of events, Lea burned the letter and told Joey she wanted to be chosen for a date; she didn't want to steal one from someone else. Joey respected her decision, and it earned her the first impression rose. From then on, Lea remains on Joey's radar — but sadly, she's eliminated right before the final six.

Speaking of, are you ready to meet Joey's final six? On Oct. 18, Reality Steve reported that the six women filming in Jasper, Canada are: Kelsey Toussant

Maria Georgas

Rachel Nance

Kelsey Anderson

Daisy Kent

Jenn Tran