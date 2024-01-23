Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor The Woman Who Gets Joey's First Impression Rose on 'The Bachelor' Could Go Far (SPOILERS) Joey Graziadei doesn't hesitate to hand out his first impression rose in the Season 28 premiere of 'The Bachelor,' and the recipient could be a fan favorite. By Chrissy Bobic Jan. 22 2024, Published 10:00 p.m. ET Source: Disney/John Fleenor

The jury is still out on whether or not The Bachelor's Season 28 lead Joey Graziadei finds his "perfect match," a la his love of tennis. But in the premiere, we see who gets Joey's first impression rose, and it could be an indicator of who gets to the end of this season. Granted, the first impression rose recipient isn't always in the final two, or even the final four, but it's looking good for this contestant right now, that's for sure.

One thing that Bachelor fans look forward to in any given premiere is, aside from getting to know the newest batch of ladies, seeing who gets that coveted first rose. Sometimes, it can put a target on someone's back. Other times, it sets in motion that contestant's long path to the end and into The Bachelor lead's heart.

Who gets Joey's first impression rose in 'The Bachelor' Season 28 premiere?

Joey manages to get some key one-on-one time with multiple ladies in his Bachelor premiere. But there can be only one who gets the first impression rose, and he gives it to Lea Cayanan. Viewers first met Lea ahead of the Season 28 premiere, however, which you might say gave her a tiny bit of a leg up on the competition.

In the past, a handful of Bachelor winners had also won the first impression rose. But it seems to be the exception, and a pretty rare case overall. That doesn't mean there isn't hope for Lea to get far, though.

Joey was announced as the next Bachelor during the finale for Season 20 of The Bachelorette. At the same time, Joey met Lea, who was given a mystery envelope to open during the filming of The Bachelor. It was a whole thing, but it also likely helped Lea make a good first impression on Joey. Case in point — Joey giving Lea the prized first impression rose, thus making her safe ahead of the very first rose ceremony.

We learn in The Bachelor Season 28 premiere that Lea's card gives her the power to steal a one-on-one date at any point in the season before hometown dates. But the power is too great for Lea and she burns it. Luckily, it all works out for her in the end, since Joey sees something in her regardless.

How far does Lea get on 'The Bachelor'?