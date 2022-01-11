No 'Bachelor' Lead Has Ever Taken a Rose Back — Until Now

Spoilers for Clayton's season of The Bachelor ahead.

Things are already dramatic on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor — and we've barely reached the second rose ceremony.

In the first episode of this season alone, we saw Clayton get rejected by not one, but two different women. A contestant who was supposed to meet the bachelor on her now-canceled wedding day rejected a pre-limo rose in favor of going home, and another openly criticized Clayton after their first conversation at the cocktail party.