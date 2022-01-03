Clayton Echard Fell in Love With Three Contestants on Season 26 of 'The Bachelor' (SPOILERS)By Toni Sutton
Jan. 3 2022, Published 8:59 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 26 of The Bachelor.
In 2021, ABC announced that the next leading man of the ABC series The Bachelor is Clayton Echard. Clayton was a contestant from Michelle Young's Bachelorette season. During Episode 6 of The Bachelorette, Clayton was chosen to go on the sweetest one-on-one date that was entirely planned out by the fifth graders she taught. Michelle and Clayton were picked up in a limo with pizza, jelly worms, and gummy bears. Clayton and the Minnesota native went on a date to a museum.
Even though the two had a fun time, Michelle told the 28-year-old that he was worthy of love but just wasn't her person, and she sent him home. Now audiences will get to see Clayton in the driver's seat.
So did Clayton find his wife? Here's what we know about whether or not The Bachelor contestant is engaged.
Is Clayton Echard engaged by the end of Season 26 of 'The Bachelor'?
In an interview with Good Morning America on Dec. 1, 2021, Clayton talked about his time on The Bachelor and shared what he was looking for in the 30 women vying for his love. Per People, he said, "I was looking for somebody that was funny, intelligent, driven, and put forth effort." He seemed to have found that rather quickly amongst the contestants and also said that "the women blew my expectations out of the water."
Clayton also revealed that his run was successful. He noted, "I did find love. I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey, but I'm so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than I thought. Again, I'm just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well." The trailer for Season 23 of The Bachelor also gives a glimpse of what's to come for fans.
In the teaser, viewers learn that Clayton ends up falling in love with three of his contestants. He says, "I didn't believe it could happen, but I'm in love with three women." While we don't know if he's engaged, we know per Reality Steve that the three ladies he has fallen head over heels for are Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia, and Gabby Windey. They are, in fact, according to Reality Steve, the three finalists looking to get that final rose.
Since Clayton has been so open and adamant about finding someone to settle down with, it would be hard to believe that he didn't get down on one knee in the final rose ceremony and propose to the woman of his dreams.
It looks like there will be some major drama on Clayton's journey to find love, and we can't wait to watch it all go down as the season unfolds.
The Bachelor season 26 premieres on Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.