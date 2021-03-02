Does Matt James Get Engaged at the End of 'The Bachelor' Season 25?By Shannon Raphael
Mar. 2 2021, Published 11:05 a.m. ET
Warning: SPOILERS are ahead for Season 25 of The Bachelor.
Matt James' run as The Bachelor has been like no other season before — and it's not just because it filmed at a Pennsylvania resort due to the pandemic.
Since the ABC Food Tours founder took over as the lead in January of 2021, there's been no shortage of drama between the contestants, and there's also been a multitude of controversies behind the scenes.
From Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist photos to Chris Harrison's hosting break, Matt's season has been entirely unique, but does it end with a proposal?
Does Matt James get engaged at the end of his season? Though spoiler accounts can agree on who receives his final rose, there have been conflicting reports about whether or not he gets down on one knee.
Does Matt James get engaged?
For years, fans of all things Bachelor-related have turned to Reality Steve for spoilers to find out how each season will end. Before Matt's season even premiered, he shared that the commercial real estate associate picked Rachael Kirkconnell as his final rose recipient.
Back in January of 2021, Reality Steve reported that Matt does not get engaged. But, he did note that people in Rachael's Georgia hometown were sharing that there was an engagement, so there is a slight chance that he did pop the question in the Season 25 finale.
As viewers will know, Matt didn't explicitly ask any of his finalists' parents for their blessing during the hometown episode (which is a staple on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette). This had many fans convinced that the 29-year-old was not seriously considering a proposal.
But, the minutiae of the finale may no longer even be important, as there are many reports circulating that Matt is no longer with Rachael.
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have reportedly broken up.
When photos of Rachael resurfaced that showcased her at, in one instance, an Old South-themed fraternity party, many wondered whether she was still in a relationship with the former college football player.
Though the reality couple was rumored to still be an item in the immediate aftermath of the controversy, it appears as if things have changed.
In February of 2021, both Reality Steve and HuffPost shared that Matt and Rachael had officially parted ways. Shortly thereafter, Matt released a statement on Instagram about Rachael's "incredibly disappointing photos," which were "devastating and heartbreaking" for him.
He also assured fans that they would "hear more from [him] in the end," which may be a hint at the upcoming After the Final Rose special (which will be hosted by Emmanuel Acho).
Naturally, because Matt is reportedly single, rumors are now circulating that he has embarked on a relationship with one of his other finalists (which his Bachelor predecessor, Peter Weber, also did). This has not been corroborated.
The finale is set to air on March 15, at which point, viewers will get some clarity about both the ending and where things stand between Rachael and Matt now.
The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.