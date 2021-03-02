Was 'The Bachelor' Season 25's "Women Tell All" Filmed Before or After the Rachael Kirkconnell Controversy?

They say that it’s better to have loved and lost than to never have loved at all, but we’ll see what the ladies of The Bachelor have to say about that after it’s all said and done.

As we approach the Season 25 finale, spoilers have revealed who gets Matt James’s final rose, but we can’t help but enjoy all of the drama that ensues along the way. With Episode 9, the infamous “Women Tell All” is set to premiere soon. Was the special filmed before or after the Rachael Kirkconnell controversy?