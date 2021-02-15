Is Matt James Still With His Rumored Final Rose Recipient? (SPOILERS!)

Warning: SPOILERS for Season 25 of The Bachelor are ahead. While viewers are promised that each edition of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette is the most dramatic one yet, that actually might be the case for Matt James' run as the lead for Season 25 of The Bachelor. The season kicked off with polarizing figures like Queen Victoria Larson and Sarah Trott, before it escalated further with the fight between MJ Snyder and Jessenia Cruz.

Season 25 broke new ground for the franchise in a multitude of ways — Matt James was the first Black lead on The Bachelor, and the contestants included 25 women who identify as BIPOC. Off the show, internet sleuths discovered that contestant Rachael Kirkconnell had attended an "Old South" antebellum-themed party in 2018, and that she had liked several posts that showcased racist clothing and instances of cultural appropriation.

Source: ABC

Several people who claimed to be her former high school classmates also accused her of being a bully. She issued an apology for her actions on Instagram on Feb. 12. While defending Rachael in an Extra interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, host Chris Harrison asked viewers to have "compassion" for her actions, and he used the term "woke police."

After Chris issued one apology, a petition began circulating, calling for his termination from ABC. In his second apology, he announced that he would take a step back from the show to educate himself on being anti-racist. Those who look up spoilers for the ending of each season of The Bachelor will likely have already learned that Matt is rumored to offer his final rose to Rachael Kirkconnell. Are the two still together, despite the recent controversy?

Many were convinced that Matt spoiled the end of his season (and his current relationship status) on his Spotify account, of all places. On Jan. 17, someone from the Instagram account, @BachelorSleuths noticed that Matt was listening to a playlist called Night Drive. Though this could seem innocent enough at first glance, the playlist was created by none other than Rachael Kirkconnell herself. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BachSleuthers (@bachsleuthers) Though Matt could be a good ex and simply just really enjoy Rachael's taste in music, combined with the spoilers from Reality Steve, many fans viewed this as confirmation about the rumored spoilers. But, has anything changed in the weeks that followed?