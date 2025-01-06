Grant Ellis Is Ready to Serenade His Final Two Ladies in Season 29 of 'The Bachelor' Grant Ellis was a surprise pick as 'The Bachelor' lead for some fans. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 6 2025, 1:45 p.m. ET Source: Disney/Matt Sayles

Spoiler warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 29 of the Bachelor. Whatever your feelings are regarding Grant Ellis being picked as the Season 29 Bachelor lead, his season was filmed, and its January 2025 premiere date means that fans of the franchise are once again asking how it ends. So, who are Grant’s final two on The Bachelor? While almost anything can change between the time filming ends and the show premieres, there are some spoilers out there already.

But those, too, can change. Even the most experienced spoiler gurus, like Reality Steve himself, don't always get the information 100 percent right the first time around. Still, if you want to know who Grant’s final two are, and who he likely picks though, judging by spoilers alone, then read on for everything to know so far about how Grant's season of The Bachelor ends.

Who are Grant Ellis's final two on 'The Bachelor'?

On Jan. 4, 2025, Reality Steve, known for his usually spot-on spoilers about all things Bachelor Nation, did a Q&A on Instagram and shared some major spoilers. According to him, Grant either ends up with Litia Garr or Juliana Pasquarosa, who are both frontrunners during his season. Reality Steve's reveal appeared to be thanks in part to his own insider information and also Grant's activity on Instagram in liking posts.

This also lines up with Steve's Instagram post in October 2024 about Grant's final three ladies. In the post, Steve named both Litia and Juliana, along with Zoe McGrady, as Grant's final three. If his Q&A spoilers are right, then Zoe is out when it comes to the final two.

And getting back to the whole Instagram liking clue, according to some Bachelor fans on Reddit, Grant liked a post about Litia, which caused some to wonder if she is his final pick. At the very least though, it looks like we finally have a good idea about who Grant's final two are. But if it changes closer to the date of the finale, it wouldn't be a total shocker.

Does 'The Bachelor's Grant get engaged?

Unfortunately, not everything about Grant's season was spoiled ahead of the premiere. And as of now, it's still unclear if Grant is engaged or if he even proposes at the end of his season of The Bachelor. But for what it's worth, he went into the experience wanting to get married, and that's important in itself.

"I'm looking for love," Grant says in one of the Season 29 promos for The Bachelor. "I want a wife. I'm searching for the happiness. Love is hard. But ultimately, the hardest things have the biggest reward."