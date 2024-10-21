Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Grant Ellis' Season of 'The Bachelor' Is Almost Here — Who Will His Final Pick Be? Grant Ellis is the new 'Bachelor' leading man! By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 21 2024, 4:10 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article mentions potential spoilers for Season 29 of The Bachelor. For those unaware, Season 29 of The Bachelor has been filming since September 2024, and it seems it's coming to an end quite soon. This season stars 30-year-old day trader Grant Ellis, who placed sixth on Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette.

Article continues below advertisement

While we wait for more updates about the final days of filming, here's what we know so far about Grant's journey — including who he picks at the end of the season!

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

Who does Grant Ellis pick on 'The Bachelor'?

As of now, it's still unclear who Grant Ellis ultimately picks at the end of his Bachelor journey. However, that hasn't stopped us from speculating about his potential perfect match!

On October 12, Bachelor Nation's go-to spoiler source, Reality Steve, took to Instagram and announced Grant's final four contestants: Juliana Pasquarosa, Zoe McGrady, Litia Garr, and Dina Lupancu.

Article continues below advertisement

Steve also shared via X (formerly Twitter) that Juliana filmed her hometown date with Grant on October 11 in Massachusetts, specifically in the village of Nonantum. Zoe's hometown date occurred in New York on October 13, while Litia filmed hers in Wyoming on October 15. Dina's date wrapped up the hometown visits in Illinois on October 17, where the two were spotted at Jack's Pumpkin Pop-Up in Chicago.

Article continues below advertisement

On October 21, Reality Steve revealed that Grant eliminated Dina after the hometown dates. He also noted that Grant is currently filming Fantasy Suite Week in the Dominican Republic with his final three ladies: Juliana, Zoe, and Litia.

From an outside perspective, it seems like Grant could choose to give any of his final three ladies his final rose — but many fans believe he's leaning toward Zoe. "I'm thinking Zoe," one person commented on Instagram, while another chimed in, saying it's "gonna be Zoe!" A third user declared, "Team Zoe," adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC (L-R) Zoe McGrady, Juliana Pasquarosa, and Litia Garr from Season 29 of 'The Bachelor.'

In an October 12 post on the Bachelor subreddit, even more fans showed their support for Zoe. One person remarked, "Oh, wow, Zoe stood out to me when the potential cast was announced! She’s gorgeous! Rooting for her."

Article continues below advertisement

Even though we don't know much about their connection, there's a good chance that Grant might choose Zoe in the end. While he currently resides in Houston, Grant hails from New Jersey, which is just a train ride away from Zoe's home in New York. Perhaps he's hoping to be with someone who can bring him closer to his roots!

On the flip side, some fans believe Grant's final choice will be Juliana or Litia. "I want him to pick Zoe but I think he'll choose Juliana," one Reddit user said, noting that Juliana reminds them of Joey Graziadei's fiancée, Kelsey Anderson.