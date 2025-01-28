Roses, Romance, and Drama! Who's Left on Season 29 of 'The Bachelor'? (SPOILERS) Catch up on the latest updates about the contestants eliminated from Season 29 of 'The Bachelor' and who's still competing for Grant Ellis's heart. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 27 2025, 10:01 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 29, Episode 1 of The Bachelor. It honestly feels like it's been ages since we've had a Bachelor season, right? Maybe it's just us! But at long last, Season 29 of The Bachelor is finally here, and we're all in to see what drama and romance unfolds!

Now that leading man Grant Ellis has handed out his first rose, who's still in the running for his heart, and who's already heading home? Here's a rundown of the contestants sticking around for another week — and those who are making an early exit from ABC's wildly popular dating show. *SPOILERS FOR WEEK 1 BELOW*

Source: ABC

Who is left on Season 29 of 'The Bachelor'?

tk Alexe Godin — A 27-year-old pediatric speech therapist from New Brunswick, Canada.

Alli Jo Hinkes — A 30-year-old boxing trainer from Manalapan, N.J.

Allyshia Gupta — A 29-year-old interior designer and former pageant queen from Tampa, Fla.

Bailey Brown — A 27-year-old social media manager from Atlanta.

Beverly Ortega — A 30-year-old insurance salesperson from Howard Beach, N.Y.

Carolina Sofia — A 28-year-old public relations producer from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.

Chloie Costello — A 27-year-old model from New York.

Dina Lupancu — A 31-year-old attorney from Chicago.

Ella Del Rosario — A 25-year-old luxury travel host from Los Angeles.

Juliana Pasquarosa — A 28-year-old client service associate from Newton, Mass.

Litia Garr — A 31-year-old venture capitalist from Salt Lake City.

Natalie Phillips — A 25-year-old Ph.D. student from Louisville, Ky.

Source: ABC (L-R) Alexe, Litia, Ella, and Juliana.

Parisa Shifteh — A 29-year-old pediatric behavior analyst from Birmingham, Mich.

Rebekah Garrett — A 31-year-old ICU nurse from Dallas.

Rose Sombke — A 27-year-old registered nurse from Chicago.

Sarafeina Watkins — A 29-year-old associate media director from New York.

Vicky Nyamuswa — A 28-year-old nightclub server from Las Vegas.

Zoe McGrady — A 27-year-old tech engineer and model from New York.

Who went home in Season 29, Episode 1 of 'The Bachelor'?

Source: ABC Top Row (L-R): Christina, J'Nae, Kelsey, and Kyleigh. Bottom Row (L-R): Neicey, Radhika, and Savannah.