‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Dina Lupancu’s Day Job Seemingly Came in Handy in Season 29 (SPOILERS) Dina is rumored to be one of Grant Ellis's final four picks on Season 29 of 'The Bachelor.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 27 2025, 3:54 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@dinalupancu

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 29 of The Bachelor. Throughout The Bachelor's 29-season run and multiple spinoffs, the series has made fans fall in love with the bachelor in question. However, fans of The Bachelorette know that the Bachelor contestants are, in many cases, equally as impressive — both on the show and off.

One of the Season 29 contestants vying for Bachelor Grant Ellis's heart is Dina Lupancu from Chicago, IL. Dina may be dressed to the nines on the show, but she has a pretty serious job that affords her the finer things in life. Here's everything to know about The Bachelor hopeful's day job.

What is 'The Bachelor' Season 29 contestant Dina Lupancu's job?

Dina's may be on The Bachelor looking for love, but she's all about following the law (and order) IRL. She works as an associate attorney at the law firm of Faegre Drinker in Chicago, IL. Before her current position, which she began working in October 2023, Dina was an associate attorney at two other firms in Chicago, Tucker Ellis LLP and Cassiday Schade LLP.

Dina's LinkedIn profile shows that she hasgained the necessary training for her position. She graduated cum laude at the University of Illinois Chicago with a Bachelors in Political Science and Criminal Law and Justice. After undergrad, Dina attended Chicago-Kent College of Law, Illinois Institute of Technology, where she also graduated Cum Laude and earned her Juris Doctor. This professional degree prepares students to become lawyers.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Dina "defends clients in simple and complex litigation, including claims for product liability, toxic torts, premises liability, and professional liability.”

She also "manages all aspects of pre-trial litigation, including preparing and responding to pleadings, fact investigation, engaging in written and oral discovery, and building a case, as well as developing defense strategies, conducting witness interviews, drafting motions, and oral argument. Ultimately, she positions cases for successful negotiation and settlement as well as being prepared for going to trial.”

Although she is all about her business in the courtroom, Dina's Instagram proves that even attorneys can let their hair down every once in awhile. Many of her Instagram posts show her serving fashionable looks, traveling, or sitting down for a drink with friends.

Dina is rumored to have made it quite far on 'The Bachelor.'

Dina's litigation skills were seemingly enough to keep Grant coming back for more. The attorney is rumored to have made it to Grant's final four, per a January 2025 Instagram post from Reality Steve. Reality Steve reposted his spoiler from October 2024, where he shared that Grant selected Dina, Zoe McGrady, Juliana Pasquarosa, and Litia Garr to join him on overnight dates in the Dominican Republic.

Zoe is reportedly the first to go of the final four, leaving Dina there long enough to go on one of the Hometown Dates. However, Reality Steve shared that she left after the Hometown Dates or possibly ended things with Grant alone by taking the self-elimination route. Grant reportedly was down to Juliana and Litia by the end and ultimately chose Juliana. The couple is reportedly engaged, though they haven't confirmed nor denied Reality Steve's report.