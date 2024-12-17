Grant Ellis Might Make a Bigger Career out of Music Than Being in 'The Bachelor' Franchise Music is a big part of Grant Ellis's life. By Chrissy Bobic Published Dec. 17 2024, 11:27 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@grantellis__

When the trailer dropped for Grant Ellis's season of The Bachelor, one big takeaway was all of the singing and rapping he does. And it made some fans wonder about Grant's music experience outside of The Bachelor franchise. He first appeared in Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette, and although he didn't wow her enough to convince her to keep him around until the end, apparently his smooth voice and genuine personality were enough to sway producers.

Now, Grant is leading his own season of a Bachelor Nation show to find love. And, as one of the ladies says in his trailer, "Grant is a man of many talents." Just one of them involves music and singing, and it appears to be a big part of his life. So, is Grant a singer on top of being a Bachelor lead? Apparently, he can do it all.

Does Grant Ellis make music outside of 'The Bachelor'?

Although Grant's Instagram doesn't advertise a singing career, apparently, he is big into making music outside of The Bachelor. The BachMakers podcast shared a video on TikTok of Grant seemingly recording a rap song in a studio. However, it's unclear where they got the video, because Grant didn't share it on his TikTok or on any other social media platform.

But this probably doesn't come as much of a surprise to fans, who saw him beatbox his way into Jenn's heart during his Bachelorette intro. Despite Grant not making it to the final two, that was certainly one way to make a lasting impression on The Bachelorette lead. It makes sense for music to continue to be part of his Bachelor journey in the franchise. But his job is still, according to his bio, a day trader. Maybe Grant hopes to make a career out of singing or rapping, but he hasn't said as much to fans.

Grant sings multiple times during his 'Bachelor' season.

During the trailer for Grant's season of The Bachelor, he performs on-stage and then sings at a piano while playing it. He also says that music is important to him as a form of expression. It's entirely possible that Grant just makes music for fun. However, it also wouldn't be a total shocker if he decided to try and make a career out of it, post-Bachelor.

Unfortunately for fans, Grant might go by a different name while singing and rapping. That is, if he intends to release music. Because although BachMakers shared the clip of Grant rapping in a studio, Grant isn't listed on any music platforms under the name that fans know him as.