Jenn Tran Does Not Seem to Be Dating Anyone After 'The Bachelorette' Fallout Jenn Tran appears to be single in the aftermath of her engagement meltdown. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 4 2024, 10:32 a.m. ET

Warning: this post contains spoilers for Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette. Everyone knows that most of the couples on The Bachelor franchise don't stay together, but the show has actually been on something of a hot streak lately. Several of its recent relationships have worked out, but that unfortunately was not the case for Jenn Tran.

Jenn got engaged to Devin Strader in Hawai'i, but the two later revealed that they had split. Following the news that Jenn and Devin had broken up, many wanted to know whether Jenn was currently dating anyone.



Is Jenn Tran dating anyone?

Jenn doesn't seem to be dating anyone in the aftermath of her breakup from Devin, or at least that's what her public profiles and The Bachelorette finale made it seem. Of course, Jenn has had to keep mum about her relationship status until the finale, so it's possible that she's been quietly dating someone else. Whatever the case may be, though, we know that she didn't bring up someone else during her discussions on The Bachelorette finale.

Jenn and Devin's relationship did not last long.

Jenn said that Devin's commitment seemed to wane almost immediately after the two got back to the real world. "As soon as we had left Hawai'i, things were just different," Jenn explained to Jesse Palmer. "It kind of just felt like he was pulling away all the promises that he had made to me — wanting to move somewhere together, and wanting to have this future planned out, and wanting to see each other all the time."

Jenn said that he became less and less communicative, and she was growing more and more confused. "He called me, and he basically broke off the engagement," she said. "[He said] he didn't love me anymore, feel the same way and felt like something had been off since the second he proposed. He regretted getting engaged." Jenn wanted to try to fight for their relationship, but Devin wasn't interested.

"[I said] 'Let's just be together. We don't have to be engaged — I want a life with you, I don't need a ring on my finger,'" she said. "He was checked out. It wasn't what he wanted anymore. And I've been fighting for the relationship, trying to do everything I can to empathize with him and try to make things work. He didn't want to go to couples counseling. He didn't want to fight for the relationship anymore."

Since that call, Devin has been ignoring her completely, according to Jenn. Some have speculated that Jenn could eventually pair up with Marcus or Jonathan, the two other men that made it to her final three. For now, though, it seems that she's single and okay with that.