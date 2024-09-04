Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Jenn Tran Is No Longer Engaged Following Her Season of 'The Bachelorette' Jenn and Devin get engaged in 'The Bachelorette' finale. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 4 2024, 7:25 a.m. ET Source: Disney/John Fleenor

After a season of surprises, tears, and sometimes problematic guys, Jenn Tran takes it upon herself to propose to Devin Strader. But after the season finished filming and the dust settled on their relationship, all was not what it was cracked up to be. Jenn and Devin ended their engagement and went their separate ways. But what happened between Jenn and Devin on The Bachelorette?

Jenn made Bachelor franchise history by proposing to her chosen guy herself. And whether you saw the chemistry with Devin or you wondered what the heck Jenn saw in him, it was a monumental moment. But the breakup makes it all seem a little pointless in the end, especially since Devin showed some major doubt following the Fantasy Suite dates. And now we have a little more clarity about what happened.

What happened between Jenn and Devin on 'The Bachelorette'?

Unlike other After the Final Rose finale specials, which typically see the leading man or lady share the stage with their fiancé, Jenn appeared live and in person to share the truth about what happened. A few months after filming ended, as she and Devin worked to keep their relationship a secret, Devin ended things.

"As soon as we had left Hawaii, things were just different," Jenn explained on After the Final Rose. "It kind of felt like he was pulling away, all the promises he had made to me of wanting to move somewhere together and have this future planned out."

But it gets worse, because of course it does. Jenn added, "He had basically said that he didn't love me anymore and didn't feel the same way and felt like something had been off. He regretted getting engaged and I didn't know."

Apparently, Devin's post-Fantasy Suite jitters were the real deal, because it was him who broke things off and ended the engagement. Although he claimed during the After the Final rose special that "everything [he] felt for [Jenn] was real," apparently it wasn't real enough to continue a relationship of any kind.

Is Jenn dating anyone now after 'The Bachelorette'?

Ahead of Jenn's season of The Bachelorette, hopes were high among fans. Jenn is the first Asian-American Bachelorette lead and she had high expectations to meet. And for the most part, she did meet them, especially since she was willing to open herself up to the idea of finding love on the show. And she tried to make sure she knew what and who she wanted along the way. In the end, it didn't work out for her with a guy from Bachelor Nation, so what about IRL?