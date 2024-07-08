Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Jenn Tran's Ex Boyfriend Shares the Story on How He Fumbled 'The Bachelorette' Star on TikTok "If Wiener Boy hadn't broken my heart, I wouldn't be fulfilling my dreams right now," Jenn shared. By Anna Quintana Jul. 8 2024, Published 7:09 p.m. ET Source: TikTok

Hindsight is 20/20 — at least that is the case when it comes to one of Bachelorette Jenn Tran's exes. During her appearance on The Bachelor, Jenn opened up about one of her ex-boyfriends on TikTok, revealing how she was head over heels in love and wanted to marry him.

Unfortunately, her then-boyfriend, which she dubbed "Weiner Boy" did not feel the same, and dumped her. Shortly after, her ex came forward and shared his side of the story. And spoiler alert: he knows he made a huge mistake.

Jenn Tran's ex-boyfriend "Weiner Boy" is Matty Rossi.

In his own TikTok video, Matty, who goes by @themattyrossi on TikTok, had his dachshund Kirkland give followers the scoop on what happened between him and Jenn back in the day. "Before I was a twinkle in my dad's eye, he was a 24-year-old f--kboy living in Boston with his three best friends," Kirkland explained. "He was painfully single, not too different than how he is right now, so he decided to go on his app called Hinge, which he had never done before because he was scared of Craigslist Killers and he found this really cute, sweet girl named Jenn."

He went on to explain how Jenn was totally out of his league, but she gave him a chance, and they started dating. However, when things started to get serious and Jenn wanted to settle down, Matty admitted he was not ready. "Years passed, they stayed friends, and now my dad is using her for clout," Kirkland jokingly ended the story.

Matty ended the video by asking Jenn why she was not responding to his texts and to give him another shot. So, who knows, maybe we'll see Matty trying to win Jenn back on The Bachelorette?

Jenn credits her ex-boyfriend for her getting into PA school, sort of.

Source: Disney/John Fleenor Jenn Tran with 'Bachelorette' host Jesse Palmer.

According to her ABC bio, Jenn is currently studying to become a physician assistant and lives in Miami. Her breakup with Matty spurred her decision to apply to a school outside of Boston. After a girls' trip to Miami to get away, Jenn fell in love with the city and decided to apply to go to school there.

I probably applied to 10 schools... and every single one of those schools rejected me, except for the school in Miami," she shared on TikTok. "So if I never dated Wiener Boy in the first place and Wiener Boy never broke my heart so badly... I would've never gone to Miami and I would've never applied to a school in Miami."

