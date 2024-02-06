Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Jenn Tran From Season 28 of 'The Bachelor' Opens up About Her Parents' Turbulent Relationship By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 6 2024, Published 1:29 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoilers: This article contains spoilers for Season 28, Episode 3 of The Bachelor. Amidst the flurry of fabulous ladies vying for roses in Season 28 of The Bachelor, there's one shining star stealing our hearts: Jenn Tran! Although she initially flew under the radar, get ready to see her more frequently on your TV screen because, following her 1-on-1 date with Joey Graziadei, it's clear that sparks are flying between these lovebirds.

Speaking of their cute 1-on-1-date, Joey whisks Jenn away to the beach for some much-needed relaxation (and perhaps a dash of surfing and smooching, too). As the night unfolds, Jenn opens up about her life, specifically how her parents' strained relationship has shaped her perspective on love. Read on for all the known details!

'The Bachelor' star Jenn Tran says her parents had a troubled relationship.

While Jenn hasn't publicly disclosed many details about her parents, she does tell Joey their relationship encountered significant challenges during her formative years. This upbringing resulted in her facing her own trials in relationships and grappling with doubts about her worthiness of love and commitment.

She recounts a period when her parents' relationship deteriorated to the point of constant fighting, leaving her feeling like a failure, as she lacked a positive model of a loving partnership. Eventually, her parents even resorted to sleeping in separate rooms, with her father residing in the basement for nearly six years.

As her parents' relationship continued to decline, Jenn's bond with her dad also suffered. She confides in Joey about feeling unwanted by her father, expressing doubts about his love for her. Regrettably, Jenn reveals that she no longer maintains a relationship with her dad. Whether she remains in contact with her mother remains uncertain.

What is Jenn Tran's ethnicity?

According to her official ABC bio, Jenn is bilingual and has Vietnamese roots. While she has briefly touched upon her family's Vietnamese background in previous conversations with the handsome leading man, it's safe to assume that she will delve into it more extensively in future discussions.

What is Jenn Tran's job?

As of now, Jenn is studying to become a physician assistant! Before diving headfirst into the medical world, she racked up experience from various jobs, from caring for patients as a clinical care technician to slinging drinks as a bartender, serving up meals as a restaurant server, and even coaching lacrosse (if it wasn't already obvious, she's all for lending a helping hand wherever she goes).

In February 2024, she took to TikTok and explained how she went on The Bachelor as a physician assistant student.