Take a Look Inside the Family Life of 'Bachelor' Star Joey Graziadei By Alizabeth Swain Feb. 5 2024, Published 6:48 p.m. ET

In the enchanting world of The Bachelor, every contestant has a unique backstory. Fans are not only intrigued by the romantic escapades but also the personal lives of these reality stars. Often, it's the family histories that shape these personalities in fascinating ways. One such captivating narrative belongs to Joey Graziadei's parents.

Their life story and heritage have played a significant role in crafting the journey of this familiar face from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The tale of Joey Graziadei's parents is as intriguing as the reality star's saga.

Who are Joey Graziadei's parents?

Joey isn't just known for his charming personality on screen but also for his intriguing personal life. The captivating story of Joey Graziadei's parents, Nick Graziadei and Cathy Pagliaro, significantly contributes to the narrative that surrounds him.

Born to Nick and Cathy, Joey's early life was marked by significant events, including his parents' divorce during his years in kindergarten. Despite the challenges that this event might have posed, it shaped Joey into the strong and empathetic individual we see today.

Nick Graziadei, Joey's father, is a key figure in his life. According to what Joey shared in The Bachelor Podcast, his dad came out as gay when Joey was in kindergarten. Nick's journey to accepting and expressing his true identity could not have been easy, especially during a time when societal acceptance was much less widespread than it is today. His courage and honesty serve as a testament to his character, qualities that Joey seems to have inherited.

Source: Instagram Joey with his dad Nick and his two sisters, Carly and Ellie.

Nick's journey has equipped Joey with a deep sense of empathy and understanding towards others' struggles. Seeing his father navigate through societal prejudices has likely influenced Joey's own approach to relationships and his commitment to treating everyone with dignity and respect.

Cathy Pagliaro, Joey's mother, is equally influential in his life. She played a significant role in Joey's upbringing, particularly following her divorce from Nick. Raising a child amid personal upheaval is no small feat, and her strength and resilience are evident in Joey's determination.

Cathy's role in Joey's upbringing also extended to fostering his interests and talents. Recognizing Joey's passion for surfing and travel, she encouraged him to pursue these hobbies, ultimately leading to his career in adventure tourism.

Joey's parents are both of Italian.

Joey's father, Nick Graziadei, and mother, Cathy Pagliaro, both originate from Italian backgrounds, making Joey of Italian descent. The Italian heritage is known for its rich cultural traditions, strong family values, and expressive nature, traits that Joey has often displayed on TV.

Nick Graziadei spent was born, raised, and spent a good chunk of his life in Pompano Beach, Fla. However, he is currently residing in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. As for Joey's mother, her Facebook shares that she's from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and is now living in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

