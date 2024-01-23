Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Guess Who Didn't Get a Rose? 'The Bachelor' Season 28 Elimination Recap Spoiler alert! Discover the latest eliminations on Season 28 of 'The Bachelor' as Joey Graziadei continues his quest for everlasting love. By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 22 2024, Published 10:00 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 28 of The Bachelor. Get ready to toss those coveted roses in the air and pop open the wine bottles because Season 28 of The Bachelor is here to steal your heart! Our charming leading man, Joey Graziadei, is already stealing hearts left and right, creating a love-filled atmosphere for both his contestants and the viewers enjoying the show from the comfort of their homes.

While Joey's journey is already an entertaining ride, there's one thing that remains constant season after season: Only one lucky lady gets to ride off into the sunset with the leading heartthrob. So, brace yourself for the whirlwind of petty drama that's about to unfold as more contestants are sent packing in each episode. Curious to know who went home on The Bachelor Season 28? Dive into the juicy details below! *SPOILERS FOR WEEK 1 BELOW*



Who went home on 'The Bachelor'?

Week 1 — Jan. 22, 2024

Source: ABC (L-R) Chandler Dewgard, Kayla Rodgers, Kyra Brusch, Lanie Latsios, Natalie Crepeau, Samantha Hale, Samantha Washington, Sandra Rabadi, Talyah Jackson, and Zoe Antona.

In a bold move reminiscent of his Bachelor predecessor, Zach Shallcross, leading man Joey Graziadei decides to give 10 lovely ladies an early exit. With that said, let's bid farewell to Chandler Dewgard, Kayla Rodgers, Kyra Brusch, Lanie Latsios, Natalie Crepeau, Sam Hale, Samantha Washington, Sandra Rabadi, Talyah Jackson, and Zoe Antona.