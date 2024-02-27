Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Joey Graziadei's Real 'Bachelor' Winner — Are They Still in Love? (SPOILERS) Reality Steve just disclosed that his initial spoilers for 'The Bachelor' Season 28 were off the mark, and Joey didn't ultimately choose Daisy Kent. By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 27 2024, Published 12:50 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 28 finale of The Bachelor. Alright, folks, listen up: In this piece, we're going to explore some tantalizing new spoilers about the Season 28 finale of The Bachelor. If you're eager to uncover the conclusion of Joey Graziadei's journey to find everlasting love, feel free to continue reading — don't let us hold you back, just keep scrolling!

Remember when the notorious spoiler guru Reality Steve reported that Joey popped the question to Daisy Kent? Well, brace yourselves because, in a surprising twist of events, that couldn't be further from the truth. In a shocking turn of events in February 2024, Steve corrected his earlier mistake and disclosed that Joey had actually proposed to Kelsey Anderson during the finale. Can you believe it?! Keep reading for all the juicy details, including the latest on Joey and Kelsey's relationship status.

Source: ABC Kelsey Anderson gets engaged to Joey Graziadei in the Season 28 finale of 'The Bachelor.'

So, are Joey and Kelsey Anderson still together after 'The Bachelor'?

In a column posted on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, our favorite reality TV blogger revealed that Joey is engaged to Kelsey and has been since filming ended. So, there you have it — Joey and Kelsey A. are still together and deeply in love!

Reality Steve gives credit to Reddit user u/Sandbetweenhertoes, who reportedly unearthed photos of the 25-year-old project manager at the "happy couple" house where Joey was staying with his winner (now revealed to be Kelsey). For those unfamiliar, "happy couple weekends" are a tradition for the franchise's engaged pairs, offering them the chance to further their connection away from the spotlight after their televised proposals.

Now, onto the burning question on everyone's mind: What about Daisy? Well, Reality Steve wrote that after her final date with Joey, she clocks that he's not going to pick her. So, she pays a visit to Kelsey's room and essentially says, "It's not me, it's you, and I'm gonna tell him that tomorrow."

This unusual move has never occurred in the show's history, prompting producers and Bachelor host Jesse Palmer to hype up this "unprecedented" ending storyline. While not earth-shattering, it's certainly noteworthy.