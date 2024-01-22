Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor 'Bachelor' Contestant Kelsey Anderson Is a Southern Sweetheart — Here's What to Know About Her Kelsey Anderson is a project manager and contestant on Season 28 of 'The Bachelor' from New Orleans. Read on for everything we know about her. By Kelly Corbett Jan. 22 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @_kelsey_anderson

One contender who is already getting a lot of buzz is Kelsey Anderson (aka Kelsey A), who is not to be confused with the other Kelsey this season, Kelsey Toussant. If there's one thing to know about Kelsey A it's that she's absolutely charming. Below, we've gathered some more details about her, including her far she's been rumored to make it this season.

Who is Kelsey Anderson from 'The Bachelor' Season 28?

Kelsey A., who entered the mansion at age 25, is a project manager with a big heart. Though she currently calls New Orleans, La. her home, Kelsey grew up on a U.S. military base in Germany. An absolute Southern sweetheart, Kelsey A's Instagram (@_kelsey_anderson) bio reads, "I hope you're having a good day," and not at all in a sarcastic way.

Kelsey Anderson

While home in NOLA, Kelsey loves taking the streetcar to new restaurants, strolling around the French market, and having a picnic with her friends. She signed up for The Bachelor as she's looking is for a man with a great sense of humor who's understanding and loves to give back as much as she does. Kelsey loves making thoughtful gifts for her partner and hopes to start her own nonprofit one day.

Does Kelsey Anderson end up with Joey Graziadei? She allegedly goes very far in the competition. (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: Potential spoilers for Season 28 of The Bachelor are below. Although Season 28 of The Bachelor just got started, Joey's rumored final four were revealed ahead of the season premiere thanks to Bachelor expert and sleuth Reality Steve. So, is Kelsey A. amongst the final four women?

The answer is believed to be yes. In October 2023, Reality Steve dropped a major bombshell on Instagram claiming that Joey's final four were: Daisy Kent, Kelsey A., Maria Georgas, and Rachel Nance. He later shared another update claiming that Kelsey A. made it to Joey's final three, as well as Joey's final two.

If this information does ring true, it means that Kelsey A. is a frontrunner in the competition and we'll be seeing a lot of her and her story. She could even possibly be the next Ms. Graziadei!

