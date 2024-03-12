Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Mark Your Calendars: 'The Bachelor' 2024 "Women Tell All" Episode Is Just Around the Corner The much-anticipated "Women Tell All" episode for the 2024 season of 'The Bachelor' is set to premiere on Monday, March 18, only on ABC. By Allison DeGrushe Mar. 11 2024, Published 10:01 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 28, Episode 9 of The Bachelor. It feels like just yesterday Joey Graziadei was just a fresh-faced bachelor meeting 32 lovely (and let's face it, some not-so-lovely) single ladies, all clamoring for his affection, doesn't it? And now, faster than you can shout "rose ceremony," we're already zooming toward the Season 28 finale of The Bachelor — isn't that wild?!

But before we bid farewell to this fan-favorite season (seriously, it's been one for the books), there are a few must-see events in store, including the highly-anticipated "Women Tell All" episode. Curious to know when you can catch all the drama? Keep reading to uncover the juicy details!

Source: ABC

'The Bachelor' 2024: When is the "Women Tell All" episode?

Just when we're on the edge of our seats, the March 11 episode of The Bachelor leaves us hanging. Why does Kelsey need to talk with Joey? Could a monumental plot twist be brewing as she contemplates breaking things off with the leading man? And, of course, the burning question: Who's getting the boot after Fantasy Suite week?

Fear not, dear viewers, for the truth will be revealed during the March 18 episode! And once we've got the answers we crave, the long-awaited "Women Tell All" special will officially seize the stage, promising an evening filled with drama, tears, and maybe even a little redemption!

Being sad about who went home, and then realizing that the The Women Tell All is about to be 100% more interesting #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/nytvhXPd7y — Katrina Nesbit (@KatrinaNesbit) March 5, 2024

With that said, here's the scoop on how to tune in! Circle the date because the "Women Tell All" episode for the 2024 season of The Bachelor is set to air on Monday, March 18 at 8 p.m. EST, exclusively on ABC. But hey, if life's got you on the move, no sweat — Hulu's got your back! Simply head to the streaming service the next day, March 19, to catch all the emotional highs and jaw-dropping confrontations.

When was the "Women Tell All" episode filmed?

For all you spoiler-hungry souls out there, our trusty oracle, Reality Steve, revealed that the "Women Tell All" episode for Season 28 was filmed quite recently, on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.