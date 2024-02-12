Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Season 28 of 'The Bachelor' Only Has 10 Episodes — Here's When to Expect the Finale For those who want to tune in for the drama that comes with 'The Bachelor' season finale, here's when you can see the last episode. By Sara Belcher Feb. 12 2024, Published 6:53 p.m. ET Source: ABC

It's finally Joey Graziadei's turn to find true love (hopefully) on Season 28 of The Bachelor. The first couple of episodes of the newest season already hold a lot of drama, with the producers throwing some curveballs in the mix. In a new move, contestant Lea Canyanan received a letter on the first night of the season, allowing her to steal a one-on-one date from another contestant at any point during the season. Plenty of women would love to take advantage of this kind of resource on The Bachelor.

But without hesitation, Lea decided to burn the letter, revoking her right to steal a one-on-one from the other contestants. She later told Joey that she would rather he pick her for the intimate date than steal it from another — a move that ultimately wins her the First Impression Rose. It's clear this season won't be like the previous ones, but you may already be wondering when the season finale airs. Just how much longer do we have with Joey?

Source: ABC

When will the Season 28 finale of 'The Bachelor' air?

At this time, the official finale date for this season of The Bachelor has yet to be announced, but we can make some educated guesses as to when we'll know the conclusion of Joey's love story. Since there were 10 episodes in the last season of The Bachelorette, it would only make sense for this season of The Bachelor to have the same number of episodes.

Assuming that no week is skipped between the season's start date and its finale, the final episode of Season 28 will likely air on March 25, 2024. That means there's still plenty of time to tune into all of the juicy drama unfolding on Joey's season currently. If you're not willing to wait around until Joey's season comes to its natural conclusion, though, or you want to start picking apart the details of romance with his final rose recipient now, we have all the spoilers for you.

Who does Joey give the final rose to on 'The Bachelor'?

Spoiler alert: Major potential spoilers for Season 28 of The Bachelor ahead! According to well-known reality sleuth, Reality Steve, Joey's final four women are Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Maria Georgas, and Rachel Nance. Maria and Rachel are sent home after hometowns and the Fantasy Suites, leaving Daisy and Kelsey as the final contestants this season. Daisy is ultimately the contestant taking home Joey's final rose and his heart, as Reality Steve claims the pair are currently engaged.