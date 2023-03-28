Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Source: ABC What Happened to the Sound on 'The Bachelor' Finale? Viewers Were Seriously Confused By Michelle Stein Mar. 27 2023, Published 9:34 p.m. ET

On March 27, 2023, fans of Bachelor Nation tuned into The Bachelor Season 27 finale starring Zach Shallcross and his final two women, Kaity Biggar and Gabi Elnicki. The suspense was building as folks watched Gabi and Kaity meeting Zach's family and then go on one last date before the final rose.

Unfortunately, the sound cut out on the live broadcast when Zach and Gabi were spending time together. So what happened to the sound on the Season 27 finale? Let's take a closer look.

Source: ABC

What happened to the sound on 'The Bachelor' finale? Memes and commentary on Twitter didn't disappoint.

The sound was completely gone for about 5 minutes during the second hour of The Bachelor Season 27 finale. You know, when things are really getting good and viewers are hanging on every word in order to predict who gets that finale rose.

Thankfully, though, the sound was restored after the show returned from a commercial break. But viewers at home were definitely concerned and frustrated about the interruption — and they didn't hesitate to hilariously vent on Twitter. Many just wanted to make sure it wasn't just their device acting up again.

*audio stops watching #TheBachelor* *immediately goes to twitter to confirm if it's my tv or the network* — Heather Salema (@heathersalema) March 28, 2023

Others joked about the sheer panic the technical folks at ABC were likely experiencing during the audio-less broadcast. (Seriously, though, someone's job is in jeopardy.)

ABC control room rn trying to get back the audio #TheBachelor #bachelor pic.twitter.com/lxgowKSv4e — paige (@paigemb28) March 28, 2023

Still others seemed to think ABC wasn't reacting to the technical difficulty quickly enough.

Some folks weren't upset that it happened during Gabi's date. (Clearly, they were rooting for Kaity all along.)

I’m actually not mad at Zach and gabi’s silent date #bachelor #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/tUtIIoWOIe — wine mom yor forger🍷 (@autumnvelvets) March 28, 2023

Many Twitter users were just amused that the sound had to cut out during the most pivotal moments of the season.

“Never before seen in bachelor history”



**removes all audio and sound**#TheBachelor — Murph’s Mom (@murphsmom9) March 28, 2023

This episode airing in PURE SILENCE is truly the most dramatic thing to ever happen on this show #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/M0IIw0YpDf — TheBachBabes (@TheBachBabes) March 28, 2023

Not only is this three hours but there’s no audio #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/l1kv7fA2oN — bachyardigans (@bachyardigans) March 28, 2023

An entertaining conspiracy theory blamed former host of The Bachelor, Chris Harrison, for sabotaging the sound on the Season 27 finale.

Chris Harrison finally acting out his revenge by cutting the sound to the finale #TheBachelor #bachelor pic.twitter.com/R9frIsvb5E — Justin is totally not a skrull (@Freddiesroomate) March 28, 2023

After a second commercial break host Jesse Palmer briefly addressed the missing sound. "Apologies for the technical difficulties earlier but we are back on track now," he said before making a joke about viewers not missing much — other than yet another shot of Zach in the shower.

If I have to watch Zach shower one more FCKN time #TheBachelor #Bachelor pic.twitter.com/P7JH5Um72J — Molly (26) (@OfHouseHeldman) March 14, 2023