What Happened to the Sound on 'The Bachelor' Finale? Viewers Were Seriously Confused
On March 27, 2023, fans of Bachelor Nation tuned into The Bachelor Season 27 finale starring Zach Shallcross and his final two women, Kaity Biggar and Gabi Elnicki. The suspense was building as folks watched Gabi and Kaity meeting Zach's family and then go on one last date before the final rose.
Unfortunately, the sound cut out on the live broadcast when Zach and Gabi were spending time together. So what happened to the sound on the Season 27 finale? Let's take a closer look.
What happened to the sound on 'The Bachelor' finale? Memes and commentary on Twitter didn't disappoint.
The sound was completely gone for about 5 minutes during the second hour of The Bachelor Season 27 finale. You know, when things are really getting good and viewers are hanging on every word in order to predict who gets that finale rose.
Thankfully, though, the sound was restored after the show returned from a commercial break. But viewers at home were definitely concerned and frustrated about the interruption — and they didn't hesitate to hilariously vent on Twitter.
Many just wanted to make sure it wasn't just their device acting up again.
Others joked about the sheer panic the technical folks at ABC were likely experiencing during the audio-less broadcast. (Seriously, though, someone's job is in jeopardy.)
Still others seemed to think ABC wasn't reacting to the technical difficulty quickly enough.
Some folks weren't upset that it happened during Gabi's date. (Clearly, they were rooting for Kaity all along.)
Many Twitter users were just amused that the sound had to cut out during the most pivotal moments of the season.
An entertaining conspiracy theory blamed former host of The Bachelor, Chris Harrison, for sabotaging the sound on the Season 27 finale.
After a second commercial break host Jesse Palmer briefly addressed the missing sound. "Apologies for the technical difficulties earlier but we are back on track now," he said before making a joke about viewers not missing much — other than yet another shot of Zach in the shower.
Were you watching when the audio suddenly went on during The Bachelor Season 27 finale? Did you, too, immediately head over to Twitter to see if others were experiencing the same issue?
Hopefully when the finale drops on Hulu, we'll finally get to hear what went down between Zach and Gabi!