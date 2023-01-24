Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Source: ABC Our Running List of Every Woman Who Shall Not Cross Zach's Path Again on 'The Bachelor' By Jamie Lerner Jan. 24 2023, Published 9:24 a.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Bachelor, Season 27, Episode 1. Ahead of Season 27 of The Bachelor, viewers were skeptical that Zach Shallcross would give us an exciting enough season. However, now that it’s here, we're already loving it. Between the quirky group of 30 women and Zach’s dedication to “the process,” despite kissing almost every woman in the house on night one, there’s already a lot to enjoy about Season 27.

One thing that will never change from season to season, however, is that only one person can be with Zach in the end. This makes for some very dramatic turns from week to week as more women get sent home each episode. So, who went home on The Bachelor Season 27?

Source: ABC

Who went home on ‘The Bachelor’ on Jan. 23?

Starting the season off strong, the premiere of Season 27 ended in a very satisfying rose ceremony after some pre-rose ceremony drama and some very public kissing. The first rose ceremony isn’t always the most memorable — who are these girls getting eliminated? — but it does kick off the tone of the rest of the season. Who is Zach really connecting with?

Madison Johnson (Week 1, before the rose ceremony)

Source: ABC

The most dramatic elimination of the week, Madison was very outspoken about her attraction to Zach. She even stole him away for a second chat and pulled him in for a “subpar” kiss. After Zach gave the first impression to Greer Blitzer, Madison became even more upset, and pulled Zach aside. He said he wasn’t feeling it, and instead of stringing her along, he proceeded to send her home.

Cara Ammon (Week 1)

Source: ABC

Cara, the 27-year-old corporate recruiter from Pittsburgh, Penn. didn’t get much screen time, but we could see her back in Paradise.

Holland Parsons (Week 1)

Source: ABC

Holland, a 24-year-old insurance marketer from Boca Raton, Fla., made a joke that Zach was just “in the wrong Holland” last season in her limo intro. Funny joke, but it’s clear Zach wasn’t feeling her.

Lekha Ravi (Week 1)

Source: ABC

Lekha, a 29-year-old financial advisor from Miami, Fla., tried to mark her territory by licking Zach’s ear when they met, but “he didn’t want to lick [her]” back.

Olivia Lewis (Week 1)

Source: ABC

The first Olivia, a 24-year-old care technician from Churchville, N.Y., didn't impress Zach enough to get a rose.

Olivia Miller (Week 1)

Source: ABC

Well, at least we don’t have to differentiate between Olivia L. and Olivia M. now. Is Zach anti-Olivia? The 25-year-old stylist from Delphos, Ohio was sad during her exit.

Becca Serrano (Week 1)

Source: ABC

Who? Becca, a 25-year-old nursing student from Burbank, Calif., came in hot. Or did she? We don’t remember, and clearly neither did Zach.

Sonia Sharma (Week 1)

Source: ABC

Sonia, a 29-year-old project manager from Jericho, N.Y., didn't manage to project much of an impression on Zach. Better luck next time!

Vanessa Dinh (Week 1)

Source: ABC

Vanessa did make an impression when she came in dancing to a live trumpet performance! Honestly, we dug the 23-year-old restaurant marketer from Farmington Hills, Mich., but Zach didn't.

Viktoria Eichner (Week 1)

Source: ABC