'The Bachelor's Brianna Thorbourne Puts The "S" in She-E-O

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 27 of The Bachelor. Although The Bachelor Season 27 is set to hit the small screen very soon, Bachelor Nation already has a few favorites in the running for lead Zach Shallcross’s heart. During The Bachelorette Season 19 finale, the world and Zach met five of the 30 women that will compete in the upcoming season. And while all the women have seemingly great personalities, Brianna Thorbourne instantly stuck out.

The 24-year-old was able to win over viewers by displaying her confidence with a selfie Zac may never forget. As a result, she earned America’s first impression rose. Seeing that Brianna already has a leg up in the competition, fans are looking to learn more about her. So, what is Brianna Thorbourne’s job?

Brianna Thorbourne is a beauty entrepreneur and model.

Cheers to all the She-E-O’s out there! According to Brianna’s Instagram bio, the Jersey City beauty is a creative with an entrepreneurial spirit. Brianna not only works as a model for various high fashion brands, but she’s also the founder and CEO of the beauty brand, Bourne Beauty.

Per the company site, Bourne Beauty “was created with a vision to provide a clean and empowering beauty brand, which encourages people to love and accentuate the beauty they are born with.”

The brand currently offers one multipurpose product, the Beauty Revolver Kit, that features the revolver handset, two interchangeable brush heads (for liquid and powder makeup products), an interchangeable brush stand, and a hook attachment. The electric makeup brush allows users to create an airbrushed makeup look without the need for various tools.

Aside from Brianna’s beauty pursuits, she also has a past in the beauty pageant world. Brianna competed in the Miss New Jersey 2020 pageant where she placed in the Top 20.

How far does Brianna Thorbourne make it on 'The Bachelor' Season 27?

According to Reality Steve, it appears that Brianna’s time on The Bachelor was cut short due to self-elimination. In a January 18, 2022 blog post, RS shared that Brianna decided to self-eliminate after being bullied by a few women, with Christina Mandrell being the ringleader.

RS shares that things went left at a pool party where Christina and other women were bullying Brianna about America’s first impression rose. Christina allegedly took it upon herself to bully Brianna and say that she didn’t receive a rose from Zach, but from America. Unfortunately, it appears that Christina’s tactics to knock out the competition worked with Brianna's self-elimination.

Christina’s antics with Brianna (along with other problematic behavior) lead to Zach eliminating her. As the saying goes, what goes around comes around.

