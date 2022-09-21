Here Are All the Details You Need About 'The Bachelor' Season 27 Cast

Buckle your seatbelts, Bachelor Nation! Season 27 of The Bachelor will soon be upon us. On September 20, 2022, social media users watched as Season 19 of The Bachelorette came to a close. While Gabby Windey was able to find love, Rachel Recchia’s love story is a bit more complicated.

Aside from the leads facing the aftermath of their journeys, Bachelor Nation learned which man will be the next lead of the franchise — and Zach Shallcross won the title.