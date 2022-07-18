Rachel Already Has Her Eye on a Few Guys — Who Does She Pick on 'The Bachelorette'?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette.
After observing how things ended during the Season 19 premiere of The Bachelorette, we aren't quite sure what to expect for the rest of the season. The episode concluded with the co-leads — Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey — deciding to cancel the first rose ceremony in favor of removing three contestants neither Bachelorette saw as husband material.
Rachel and Gabby clearly make the rules for the season, but one thing still remains the same: Only one contestant can receive the final rose. Although we've already investigated who Gabby ends up with, we want to focus all of our attention on Rachel.
With that said, who does Rachel end up with on The Bachelorette? Let's find out!
Who does Rachel end up with on 'The Bachelorette'?
As we always do, let's check with Reality Steve and see if our favorite spoiler king has any details regarding how Season 19 will conclude for the 26-year-old pilot. In his recap blog post, Steve officially answered the most-asked question thus far: "When are you gonna tell us who Gabby and Rachel picked?"
"I don’t know who they picked," he wrote. "Last few seasons, it’s been much tougher to get the ending of the season, as evidenced by not having Clayton’s until the end, and also didn’t have Peter’s until the end. Not to mention a couple others."
"Michelle’s I had two weeks before her premiere aired, so go figure," he added. "Each season is different. Some I get a ton of info on and have the winners right away, and others I don’t. But when I do, I’ll let you know."
We do know who Rachel picks for her final four.
As Distractify previously reported, we know who Rachel's final four suitors are:
- Aven Jones
- Tino Franco
- Tyler Norris
- Zach Shallcross
According to Reality Steve, 25-year-old small business owner Tyler Norris finishes in fourth place. Following the passionate fantasy suite dates, 28-year-old sales executive Aven Jones is eliminated.
Therefore, Rachel's final two suitors are Tino and Zach. As of now, it's difficult for Bachelor Nation to figure out who Rachel picks in the end, but based on night one, it's highly likely her fiancé is 28-year-old general contractor Tino Franco.
The pair hit it off immediately during the Season 19 premiere, with Rachel giving Tino her first impression rose. Then, during the preview for the upcoming season, Tino is shown quite a lot, which Reality Steve claims is for "good reason."
We have to agree — Rachel and Tino seem perfect together.
New episodes of The Bachelorette air Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.