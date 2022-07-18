Bachelorette Rachel Recchia Is a Pilot and Flight Instructor — Which Airline Does She Work For?
What do Peter Weber, Jake Pavelka, and Rachel Recchia have in common?
The love of flying.
Indeed, Rachel nation is the latest Bachelor Nation stars who has taken to the skies. She's a certified pilot — but fans are curious to know which airline the Bachelorette works for, and what there is to know about her day job.
Rachel Recchia, one of the two Bachelorettes in Season 19, works as a pilot and flight instructor.
Rachel is one of the leads in Season 19 of The Bachelorette alongside Gabby Windey.
Per Life & Style, Rachel got her degree in aviation in 2021 from Fritz J. and Dolores H. Russ College of Engineering and Technology at Ohio University.
It appears she wrapped up her studies in June 2021, specifically, when she took to Instagram to announce that she had to land on runway 7 on her "last flight" at KUNI, the Gordon K Bush Ohio University Airport in Athens, Ohio. She included the hashtag "#hireme."
She also used to do cheerleading during her studies at the university. Rachel now resides in Clermont, Fla. It goes without saying that she is no stranger to traveling.
A successful pilot, Rachel frequently takes it to Instagram to post casual snaps evincing her latest trips. A traveling junkie, the Chicago native has visited much-coveted tourist destinations like Chiang Mai, Thailand in the past. Rachel posts selfies taken in the cockpit. Unfortunately, it's uncertain what locations she has visited extracurricularly, and which are the ones she had to fly to because of her work. She has yet to reveal for which airline she works.
Rachel also works as a flight instructor. But fans eager to take a lesson will have to dig deep. Alas, Rachel tends to be quite secretive when it comes to her work, refusing to give away the specifics online.
A born team player, Rachel is the first star to co-lead The Bachelorette. Gabby Windey, with whom she made it to the final three in Season 26 of The Bachelor, is the other lead of the show. Rachel and Gabby had a considerable impact on Season 26 lead Clayton Echard. Clayton fell for both women and Susie Evans.
In the end, Clayton decided to pursue a relationship with Susie. He broke up with Rachel and Gabby at the same time, which makes Rachel's and Gabby's appointment as the co-leads of Season 19 of The Bachelorette a particularly apt choice.
If previous Bachelor and Bachelorette episodes are anything to go by, Rachel is bound to showcase her skills as a pilot on the hit reality TV show.
Catch new episodes of The Bachelorette every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.