Bachelorette Rachel Recchia Is a Pilot and Flight Instructor — Which Airline Does She Work For?

Rachel is one of the leads in Season 19 of The Bachelorette alongside Gabby Windey.

Per Life & Style, Rachel got her degree in aviation in 2021 from Fritz J. and Dolores H. Russ College of Engineering and Technology at Ohio University.

It appears she wrapped up her studies in June 2021, specifically, when she took to Instagram to announce that she had to land on runway 7 on her "last flight" at KUNI, the Gordon K Bush Ohio University Airport in Athens, Ohio. She included the hashtag "#hireme."

She also used to do cheerleading during her studies at the university. Rachel now resides in Clermont, Fla. It goes without saying that she is no stranger to traveling.