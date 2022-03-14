Clayton Echard's Parents Gave the Lead a Reality Check on 'The Bachelor' Finale

Before Clayton hands out his final rose and, potentially, a Neil Lane engagement ring, his immediate family members, including his parents, Brian and Kelly Echard, and his brothers, Patrick and Nate Echard, will will arrive in the picturesque European location to offer some support and advice.

Because Clayton came in eighth place on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, he didn't get a hometown date. Fans, therefore, will be getting to know his family members for the first time at length on the Season 26 episode.