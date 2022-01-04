'The Bachelor' Lead Clayton Echard's Net Worth Is Higher Than We Expected

If you've ever thought about applying to be on a show in the Bachelor franchise, you're not alone. Obviously, the contestants get the chance to meet the potential love of their life, but we know there's more to it than it, especially as of late.

Lately, those who land the gig are all about themselves, working to refine their image on national television, as well as bask in their five minutes of fame and, of course, the opportunity to make bank.