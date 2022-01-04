It Looks Like Clayton Echard Found Love on Season 26 of 'The Bachelor' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 26 of The Bachelor.

With the new year comes a new season of The Bachelor and on Jan. 3, viewers are introduced to the 32 women hoping to win over Clayton Echard’s heart. Clayton made his television debut in Season 18 of The Bachelorette. Sadly, he was eliminated by Michelle Young ahead of the final rose ceremony. But he hasn’t given up on love just yet.

In Season 26, Clayton begins his quest to find “the one.” But who wins Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor? Here’s what we know so far.