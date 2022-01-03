Before 'The Bachelor,' Gabby Windey Dated Dean Unglert and Blake Horstmann

Before 'The Bachelor,' Gabby Windey Dated Dean Unglert and Blake HorstmannBy Shannon Raphael
Jan. 3 2022, Published 10:48 a.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains potential spoilers for The Bachelor Season 26.
Long before Clayton Echard's elimination aired on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, viewers learned that the former football player would be the lead for Season 26 of The Bachelor.
While the selection has continued to puzzle many longtime fans, as his screen time was limited during his first stint on the ABC franchise, Clayton's journey to find love will begin on TV on Jan. 3.
The Missouri native will meet 31 contestants on Night 1 during his time as the main star, and one who is expected to grab his attention is Gabriela "Gabby" Windey.
The Denver resident is new to the reality series, but she does have ties to the franchise. Gabby previously dated Bachelorette alums Dean Unglert and Blake Horstmann.
Read on to find out everything that you need to know about the Season 26 personality, including her job, her reality TV exes, and her time on the show.
Who is Gabby Windey from 'The Bachelor'? Her ex, Dean Unglert, thinks she has what it takes to win.
The 31-year-old, who celebrated her birthday just a day before the Season 26 premiere, is one of the women competing for Clayton's heart on The Bachelor. The two have a few major things in common.
While Clayton has been working as a medical sales representative since his brief stint in the NFL ended, Gabby is currently an ICU nurse. Before Gabby embarked on a career in healthcare, she was actually a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos.
In addition to their ties to professional football, both Gabby and Clayton are big dog people. The two share photos of their pups on their respective Instagram feeds — and Gabby noted in her Bachelor bio that it's a "nonnegotiable" for her future husband to love her goldendoodle, Leonardo.
According to that bio, Gabby is also looking for a man with "quiet confidence" — which means that Clayton could be her perfect match.
Prior to her time on The Bachelor, Gabby briefly dated Blake Horstmann. Becca Kufrin's runner-up shared in an episode of his Behind the Rose podcast that he met the Season 26 star through one of his friends, who happened to be Gabby's former college roommate.
Their romance, which lasted for a "couple [of] months" happened years before Blake went on The Bachelorette. He later learned that Gabby was also an ex of his former Bachelor in Paradise co-star, Dean Unglert.
While Blake's relationship with Gabby was more casual, her romance with Dean was quite serious.
"She was, like, one of the main exes. She was my girlfriend from college," Dean said on his podcast, Help! I Suck at Dating, before sharing that he spoke with production about whether his ex would be a good fit for the show.
"Producers called me and were like, 'Hey, we're thinking of casting this person — what do you think of her? We know that you dated 10 years ago.' And I was like, 'Oh, she's great. If she gets selected for the show, she'll either win the show or she'll be the next Bachelorette,'" he continued. "And I firmly believe that."
Dean was confident that his ex would go far on the show, but is Gabby the one to get Clayton's final rose?
How far does Gabby Windey get on 'The Bachelor' Season 26? (SPOILERS)
While viewers will have to tune in for direct confirmation about Gabby's journey on The Bachelor, there are a few unconfirmed spoilers about her time on the show.
According to the spoiler site Reality Steve, Gabby is an early standout for Clayton, and she secures a rose during one of the first group dates. The ICU nurse is rumored to make it to the final three, which means that viewers will get to see Clayton head to Denver for her hometown date.
It's unclear at this time if Gabby makes it beyond the Fantasy Suite overnight dates. Reality Steve has yet to confirm who wins Season 26, so Dean's prediction could still prove to be true.
The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.