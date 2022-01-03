Before 'The Bachelor,' Gabby Windey Dated Dean Unglert and Blake Horstmann

Spoiler Alert: This article contains potential spoilers for The Bachelor Season 26.

Long before Clayton Echard's elimination aired on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, viewers learned that the former football player would be the lead for Season 26 of The Bachelor.

While the selection has continued to puzzle many longtime fans, as his screen time was limited during his first stint on the ABC franchise, Clayton's journey to find love will begin on TV on Jan. 3.