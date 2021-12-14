'The Bachelorette': Are Michelle Young and [SPOILER] Still Together?

If you didn't know this already, surprise! Michelle picks Nayte at the end of her season. Back in early Oct. 2021, Reality Steve reported on the final moments of Michelle's season, specifically who stands with her at the end.

"The main thing you want to know is what happened at the end, right? Well, I got that for you. Had heard rumblings since the season ended but got the confirmation I needed at the end of last week. Michelle is engaged to Nayte Olukoya."