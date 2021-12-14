'The Bachelorette': Are Michelle Young and [SPOILER] Still Together?By Allison DeGrushe
Dec. 14 2021, Published 3:56 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 18 of The Bachelorette.
Michelle Young's journey as the lead of The Bachelorette is coming to an end, which means Bachelor Nation is about to find out who she picks. The fantasy suite episode premieres on Tuesday, Dec. 14, and the finale and "After the Final Rose" special air back-to-back the week after, meaning we're so close to learning who wins the season!
Of course, a large majority of the franchise supporters love reading spoilers in advance. So, if you're one of them, you already know who Michelle chose to receive her final rose. On Oct. 5, the walking spoiler alert and trusted source Reality Steve revealed Michelle's winner and fiancé — Nayte Olukoya — but are they still together? Keep reading to find out!
Are Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya still together?
If you didn't know this already, surprise! Michelle picks Nayte at the end of her season. Back in early Oct. 2021, Reality Steve reported on the final moments of Michelle's season, specifically who stands with her at the end.
"The main thing you want to know is what happened at the end, right? Well, I got that for you. Had heard rumblings since the season ended but got the confirmation I needed at the end of last week. Michelle is engaged to Nayte Olukoya."
As the season progressed, many viewers began to doubt Reality Steve. The final rose spoilers haven't always been accurate in the past, and several Bachelor Nation members think this applies to Season 18.
However, on Nov. 9, Reality Steve, yet again, confirmed that Michelle and Nayte get engaged at the end of her journey: "Michelle picks Nayte at the end, and they’re engaged. The end."
Then, on Dec. 1, Reality Steve addressed the subject for the third time. During the hometown dates episode, Nayte's step-father tells Michelle that Nayte is not ready for an engagement, thus causing a bit of stress and turmoil on Michelle's end.
Though, Reality Steve quickly dismissed this part of the episode and said, "People dissect anything they can on the show and post-show, but just wanted to let you know, nothing has changed. Michelle and Nayte are engaged."
So yes, it is safe to assume that Michelle and Nayte are still together, very much in love, and engaged. If you are just as invested in their love story as we are, make sure to see their connection blossom as they travel outside the United States for fantasy suites!
Michelle and her final three men head to Mexico for fantasy suite week.
With things quickly taking a more serious turn, Michelle and her three remaining men jet off to the beaches of Mexico! The Dec. 14 episode is full of the trio stepping up their game to prove their worth to Michelle. They will test their limits, and by the end of the three dates, Michelle has a tough time choosing her final two suitors.
The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.