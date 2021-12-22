Who Actually Paid for Michelle's Engagement Ring? Hint: It's Not [SPOILER]

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 18 finale of The Bachelorette.

The finale of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette had a lot of highs and lows — although it’s probably safe to say it wasn’t the *most* dramatic finale yet. (Remember Colton’s fence jump?) Even so, we were still full of emotion when Nayte got down on one knee and proposed with one of the most extravagant rings we’ve ever seen.