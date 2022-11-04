Time to Toss out Their Roses Because Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer of 'The Bachelorette' Are Done

Prior to this announcement, Erich has been openly supporting Gabby's run on Dancing With the Stars, but he was suspiciously absent from her Oct. 31 performance. Following that show, Gabby chatted with Fox News, who asked about the status of their engagement. "I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now," Gabby revealed. "So, I understand their concern but we're just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar."

We've decided that "supporting each other from afar" is the new "conscious uncoupling."