Which Lucky Man Gets Gabby's Final Rose on 'The Bachelorette'? Here's What We Know
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette on ABC.
We know Bachelor Nation. Season 19 of The Bachelorette hasn't even had an official rose ceremony yet but you're all dying to know who Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey choose.
Don't deny it! No shame in The Bachelorette spoiler game.
We hereby declare this article an investigation into Gabby's final rose pick. Who does Gabby end up with on The Bachelorette? Is any man truly worthy of her? Let's find out!
Who does Gabby end up with on 'The Bachelorette'?
Let's consort with our Bachelorette crystal ball — otherwise known as Reality Steve. He acknowledged that he still isn't sure yet who Gabby's last man standing is.
Bachelor Nation's resident spoiler sleuth wrote on his website, "Last few seasons it’s been much tougher to get the ending of the season as evidenced by not having Clayton’s until the end, and also didn’t have Peter’s until the end. Not to mention a couple others. Michelle’s I had two weeks before her premiere aired, so go figure. Each season is different. Some I get a ton of info on and have the winners right away, and others I don’t. But when I do, I’ll let you know."
We do know Gabby's top four men.
As Distractify previously reported, we are aware of Gabby's top four suitors. The lucky men are Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster, Johnny DePhillipo, and, possibly, Justin Budfulowski.
Per Reality Steve's site, Johnny was Gabby's fourth runner-up. He also reported on his Twitter page that there was "circumstantial evidence," that Gabby went on a hometown date with Justin.
Gabby was spotted on a hometown date with Erich in Bedminister, N.J. (credit once again to Reality Steve!) Steve also found video evidence of Gabby on a hometown date with Jason Alabaster in New Orleans, La.
Gabby is seen happily kissing Jason in the cute video. According to Steve, the couple "walked in front of Jackson Square, and also threw beads off the balcony at the Saints and Sinners bar owned by Channing Tatum."
We now know that Johnny DePhillipo found love!
Reality Steve also posted footage of Gabby visiting Johnny's parents in North Palm Beach, Fla. for his hometown date. Although Gabby ended up eliminating Johnny after hometowns, we can say for certain that Johnny found love on the Bachelor in Paradise beach!
According to another report from Reality Steve, Johnny actually gets engaged to Victoria Fuller on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. Victoria was one of Peter Weber's top three women in Season 24 of The Bachelor. Peter and Victoria broke up right on Victoria's doorstep, leaving her family waiting inside for the hometown meeting that never happened. (The moment instantly became a viral Bachelor Nation meme.)
Although Gabby's final pick is still unconfirmed, we can take solace in knowing she's found one lasting Bachelor Nation relationship for life — Rachel. The two best friends are thriving as the Bachelorettes, and something tells us they'll be just fine no matter who they pick in the end.
Tune into The Bachelorette every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.