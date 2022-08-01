Did 'Bachelorette' Star Gabby Windey Accidentally Reveal Her Relationship Status? (SPOILERS)

When it comes to our favorite ICU nurse, her group consists of Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster, Johnny DePhillipo, Kirk Bryant, Mario Vassall, Michael Vaughn, Nate Mitchell, Quincey Williams, and Spencer Swies.

Each of these men seems to be a perfect match for Gabby, but we're just dying to know who claims her heart — is it frontrunner Nate Mitchell? Or is it someone else? We'll have to wait to find out!

For now, let's investigate the biggest mystery of all: Is Gabby engaged?