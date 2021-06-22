After Being Eliminated Twice From 'The Bachelorette,' Nick Viall Almost Found Love on 'The Bachelor'

In 2017, Nick Vail was introduced as the leading man of Season 21 of The Bachelor. After a total of 30 women went head-to-head for Nick’s heart, Vanessa Grimaldi ultimately earned his final rose.

Although they later got engaged, they quietly split in 2017. The couple was previously tight-lipped about their breakup, but Nick and Vanessa opened up about the real reason they broke up in an episode of his podcast.

Nick explained, “I think the one thing Vanessa and I really agreed about is how much we cared and how much we tried. And we just went about it so unproductively."