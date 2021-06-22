After Being Eliminated Twice From 'The Bachelorette,' Nick Viall Almost Found Love on 'The Bachelor'By Pretty Honore
Jun. 21 2021, Published 11:27 p.m. ET
No one said that finding love would be easy, and this is especially true for anyone who has ever left The Bachelorette or The Bachelor without the final rose. But over the years, producers have chosen to give a few former contestants a second chance at love.
Among the contestants who have been picked to return to the franchise are Blake Monyes, who previously appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette and will later join Season 17, and Nick Viall. But unlike Blake, Nick isn’t competing for Katie Thurston’s heart. In Episode 4, Nick gives the guys insight on how to navigate the competition as a veteran Bachelorette contestant. But whose Bachelorette seasons was Nick Viall on? Let's take a look at his Bachelor history.
Whose ‘Bachelorette’ seasons was Nick Viall on?
Viewers first met Nick Viall on Season 10 of The Bachelorette, which featured Andi Dorfman. Although Nick’s chemistry with Andi was undeniable, he was ultimately the last contestant to be sent home before Andi gave her final rose to Josh Murray. After facing heartbreak on national television, Nick, of course, came back for seconds the following year.
In 2015, Nick Viall joined Season 11 of The Bachelorette, where he competed for the love of current host Kaitlyn Bristowe, but was ultimately sent home (once again) during the season finale. In a previous episode of his podcast, The Viall Files, Nick opened up about how his romance with Kaitlyn began before they met on-air, but she later got engaged to her now-ex, Shawn Booth.
“It was more personal because of the relationship before and all the things that happened leading up to it. Everyone knows at this point that Kaitlyn and I had chatted before. I haven’t shied away from that,” Nick explained.
Although his previous attempts at love may have been unsuccessful, that didn’t stop Nick from joining the cast of Bachelor in Paradise in 2016, where he met his almost-fiancée, Jen Saviano. Despite picking out an engagement ring, Nick chose to call off his proposal to Jen, leaving him single, once again. But Nick began his own quest for love on ABC in January the following year.
Has Nick Viall ever been the Bachelor?
In 2017, Nick Vail was introduced as the leading man of Season 21 of The Bachelor. After a total of 30 women went head-to-head for Nick’s heart, Vanessa Grimaldi ultimately earned his final rose.
Although they later got engaged, they quietly split in 2017. The couple was previously tight-lipped about their breakup, but Nick and Vanessa opened up about the real reason they broke up in an episode of his podcast.
Nick explained, “I think the one thing Vanessa and I really agreed about is how much we cared and how much we tried. And we just went about it so unproductively."
He added, “If the speed of how your driving is equal to the effort you’re putting in, we were both going 100 miles per hour, but we were both going at opposite directions at one another, and it eventually just crashed and exploded.”
Tune into The Bachelorette on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.