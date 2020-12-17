Fans Must Know Who Andi Dorfman's Boyfriend Is Following a Pic of Hairy Man Legs

At this point, after 40 seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette combined, it has gotten relatively tricky trying to remember every single contestant — there have been hundreds of them! That being said, there are certainly some who stand out more than others. Andi Dorfman is definitely one of them (and not only because she went on to be one of the official Bachelorettes)!

Who could forget her dramatic exit from Season 18 of The Bachelor (Juan Pablo’s season) after she told him she didn’t love him and he was all, “It’s OK. It’s OK. It’s OK”? Plenty of people agree that Andi deserved another chance to find love after that, and producers of the show must have agreed because she starred in Season 10 of The Bachelorette. What is Andi doing these days? Does she have a boyfriend ? Here’s what we know.

Does Andi Dorfman have a boyfriend right now?

After voluntarily (and, some might say, understandably) quitting Juan Pablo’s season of The Bachelor, the then-Assistant District Attorney from Fulton County, Ga. was asked to come back to the hit ABC franchise, this time as the official Bachelorette. At the end of the season, Andi had to choose between Nick Vial l and Josh Murray. She chose Josh and the two of them became engaged.

However, approximately nine months later, Andi and Josh decided to part ways. Speaking on an episode of ABC News’ Nightline , Andi said that her and Josh’s relationship started falling apart shortly after the cameras stopped rolling. “I started to change,” she said. “I think I blame myself for not standing up for my independence. But [there were] little things, like not being able to see my friends as often or feeling like my whereabouts were kind of always in question. I had never felt worse about myself.”

After their split was announced, Andi says she struggled with the public nature of their breakup. “I literally slept until noon every day at which point I would watch TV,” she said. "I’d loaf around [in] yoga pants and [a] smelly T-shirt. I’d drink wine. I was just a loser, in a sense.” She says she even threw some things that reminded her of Josh into her fireplace and set them on fire.

