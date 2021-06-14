'Bachelorette' Alum Blake Moynes Will Make an Appearance on Season 17

ABC's The Bachelor franchise has been connecting hopeful romantics with potential partners for the last decade, and now that Season 17 of The Bachelorette is underway, fans are hopeful to see who Katie Thurston ends up with. While some fans think Andrew Spencer , Connor Brennan, and Greg Grippo have the best chance at winning Katie’s heart, reports suggest that showrunners have a wild card up their sleeves that will change the entire game.

Along with former Bachelorette stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, who recently replaced Chris Harrison , reports revealed that yet another familiar face would be featured on Season 17. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that former Bachelorette contestant Blake Moynes would join the upcoming season at some point in time, but how many times has Blake been on The Bachelorette?

How many times has Blake Moynes been on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Blake made his television debut in 2020 on Season 16 of The Bachelorette. So far, he has only been a contestant on The Bachelorette twice. Although Blake was initially vying to win the heart of Clare Crawley, their love story was cut short after she left the show prematurely to pursue a relationship with Dale Moss.

After Clare was replaced by Bachelorette host Tayshia Adams, contestants were given the decision to stay and fight for love or to return home. Although Blake chose the former, their chemistry wasn’t enough to win Tayshia’s final rose. He was ultimately sent home after their one-on-one date.

Source: ABC

Although there seems to be no bad blood between the would-be couple, Blake previously expressed his true feelings about the former Bachelorette in an interview with Us Weekly. He shared that had his connection with Clare not been so strong, he and Tayshia may have actually had a chance.

He shared, “If it was Tayshia from the beginning, I think my story would have been a little bit different. It was tough because I felt, like, even emotionally, I could feel it, like, she could see something there. And it was so frustrating to get in the limo and be like, ‘There’s something here, but you’re just not letting it happen.’ And that was the most unfortunate.”

While Blake and Tayshia may have previously shared a connection, she’s more than happy in her current relationship. But who did Tayshia Adams end up with?

