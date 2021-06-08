Here's Why Fans Think 'Bachelorette' Co-Host Tayshia Adams Broke off Her Engagement With Zac Clark

While Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark haven’t officially announced their split, fans voiced their concerns about their relationship in a lengthy thread on Reddit . Along with their lack of social media interaction, users also noted that Tayshia has not been wearing her engagement ring and was staying at a hotel in New York, where both she and Zac currently live.

One fan wrote, “Dude went from telling the world she was beautiful and he was proud of her to seeing her face plastered on the side of the Hearst Building and not saying a peep. That behavior isn't normal for them and it coincided with both of them being silent online for a large chunk of time.”

“I really do think he seems checked out, but I don't think he ever fully put as much into the relationship as she did. She moved, picked up his hobbies, and tried to integrate into his friend circle and his business, too. She was either working or in New York City with him,” they added.

While Tayshia and Zac’s relationship status was once a mystery, the Bachelorette co-host addressed breakup rumors in an Instagram story in March. So are they still together? Or did they break up?