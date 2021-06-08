Here's Why Fans Think 'Bachelorette' Co-Host Tayshia Adams Broke off Her Engagement With Zac Clark

Here's Why Fans Think 'Bachelorette' Co-Host Tayshia Adams Broke off Her Engagement With Zac ClarkBy Pretty Honore
Jun. 7 2021, Published 9:50 p.m. ET
Viewers first met Tayshia Adams in 2019, when she and 29 other women competed to win Colton Underwood’s heart in Season 23 of The Bachelor. Tayshia was sent home after Colton gave his final rose to Cassie Randolph, but she was given another chance at love on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, where she began a short-lived relationship with fellow contestant John Paul Jones.
Although the couple split before the season finale, Tayshia, who recently replaced Chris Harrison as the co-host of The Bachelorette, ultimately found happiness with her now-fiancé, Zac Clark in Season 16. But recent reports suggest that there may be trouble in paradise. So, is Tayshia Adams still with Zac Clark?
Fans suggest Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are going through a breakup.
While Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark haven’t officially announced their split, fans voiced their concerns about their relationship in a lengthy thread on Reddit. Along with their lack of social media interaction, users also noted that Tayshia has not been wearing her engagement ring and was staying at a hotel in New York, where both she and Zac currently live.
One fan wrote, “Dude went from telling the world she was beautiful and he was proud of her to seeing her face plastered on the side of the Hearst Building and not saying a peep. That behavior isn't normal for them and it coincided with both of them being silent online for a large chunk of time.”
“I really do think he seems checked out, but I don't think he ever fully put as much into the relationship as she did. She moved, picked up his hobbies, and tried to integrate into his friend circle and his business, too. She was either working or in New York City with him,” they added.
While Tayshia and Zac’s relationship status was once a mystery, the Bachelorette co-host addressed breakup rumors in an Instagram story in March. So are they still together? Or did they break up?
Is Tayshia Adams still with Zac Clark?
Despite rumors, it appears that Tayshia and Zac are still going strong. Tayshia told her Instagram followers, “There are all of these weird rumors circulating around that I’m not wearing my ring and Zac and I are broken up. Everything is good."
She added, “Not gonna lie, I don’t like getting DMs putting this weird energy into the universe lol. I love that there’s so much love and support around our relationship but please don’t put unnecessary rumors/pressure on us.”
Additionally, in May, Tayshia sat down with Cosmopolitan and explained that although she and her one-day hubby weren’t wedding planning just yet, they were enjoying every moment together. She shared, “We’re doing great, we’re doing well. Any wedding planning? No, not really.”
She continued, “I’m really just trying to enjoy New York. And I think that’s where our energy is just because, I don’t know, we just want to enjoy each other. Really, that’s what it is. Engagements are supposed to be fun as well, so we’re just making the most of it."
