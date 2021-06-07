Chris Harrison Might Be Forced to Say Goodbye to the 'Bachelor' Franchise for Good

In Chris Harrison’s statement of resignation, he mentioned his hopes of returning to the Bachelor franchise one day. But we’re not sure that’s happening anytime soon.

In early June, ABC announced that Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will co-host Season 17 of The Bachelorette, and Page Six reported that David Spade will be one of the replacements for Chris Harrison on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. According to rumors, Chris Harrison has been in negotiations with the network but has been unsuccessful so far.