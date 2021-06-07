Chris Harrison Might Be Forced to Say Goodbye to the 'Bachelor' Franchise for Good

Chris Harrison Might Be Forced to Say Goodbye to the 'Bachelor' Franchise for GoodBy Pretty Honore
Jun. 7 2021, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Reality TV is synonymous with drama, and this is especially true for the Bachelor franchise. Over the years, the dating show has dominated the media with controversial headlines, and Season 25 was no exception.
Nearly two decades after the show’s television debut, Matt James became the first Black bachelor and ultimately gave his final rose to Rachael Kirkconnell. Weeks before the season finale, racially insensitive photos of Rachael surfaced online and sent social media into a tizzy. Shortly after the scandal, it was announced that Chris Harrison was taking an indefinite leave of absence from the series. But why did Chris Harrison take a break from The Bachelorette?
Why did Chris Harrison take a break from 'The Bachelorette'?
In early 2021, Chris Harrison came under fire after justifying Rachael Kirkconnell’s actions when she was accused of racism and bullying. Rachael was seen pictured at an antebellum-themed plantation party and was also accused of bullying a former classmate for “liking black guys.”
Although Rachael’s behavior was not well-received by social media, Chris Harrison expressed his empathy for the former Bachelor contestant. In a conversation with Season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay in February, Chris said, “First and foremost, I don’t know. I haven’t talked to Rachael about it. And this is, again, where we all need to have a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion.”
Chris added, “Because I’ve seen some stuff online — again this judge-jury-executioner thing — where people are just tearing this girl’s life apart and diving into, like, her parents and her parents’ voting record. It’s unbelievably alarming to watch this. I haven’t heard Rachael speak on this yet. And until I actually hear this woman have a chance to speak, who am I to say any of this?”
Although Chris maintained that he was not “defending” Rachael, he suggested that she shouldn’t be blamed for her past transgressions. He continued, “And again, I’m not defending Rachael. I just know that, I don’t know, 50 million people did that in 2018. That was a type of party that a lot of people went to. And again, I’m not defending it; I didn’t go to it.”
While Chris Harrison later apologized for his comments, Emmanuel Acho replaced the host on the After the Final Rose special. Chris later revealed that he would be taking a step back from the franchise indefinitely. Now that it has been announced that Chris will also be absent from the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, viewers are wondering – is Chris Harrison ever coming back?
Is Chris Harrison ever coming back to the 'Bachelor' franchise?
In Chris Harrison’s statement of resignation, he mentioned his hopes of returning to the Bachelor franchise one day. But we’re not sure that’s happening anytime soon.
In early June, ABC announced that Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will co-host Season 17 of The Bachelorette, and Page Six reported that David Spade will be one of the replacements for Chris Harrison on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. According to rumors, Chris Harrison has been in negotiations with the network but has been unsuccessful so far.
You can watch the season premiere of The Bachelorette on Monday, June 7, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.