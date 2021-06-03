Chris Harrison Won't Be Hosting 'Bachelor in Paradise' — but Who Is?

After it was revealed that Chris Harrison would not be hosting the upcoming Bachelorette season, all eyes were on Bachelor in Paradise . The spinoff, which usually airs over the summer, was somewhat put on the back burner in favor of The Bachelorette, which will air two seasons in 2021. The first, starring Katie Thurston, will begin airing on June 7.

The second, with Michelle Young as the lead, will air after Bachelor in Paradise begins in late summer of 2021. Although former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will be hosting Katie's season of The Bachelorette , they won't be coming back to host Bachelor in Paradise. But neither is Chris. It turns out that celebrity comedians will be filling in as guest hosts. So, who has signed on so far?

As of this writing, according to Variety , only one celebrity has signed on for Bachelor in Paradise — David Spade. If that surprises you, you must not follow David's Instagram account , where he hilariously does play-by-play commentary for The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise. You can still check out some of them by watching his Instagram story highlights.

Is Chris Harrison ever coming back to Bachelor Nation?

Chris's fate remains up in the air. The controversy stems from his comments during an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. Chris seemingly defended Bachelor winner Rachael Kirkconnell after photos of Rachael attending an antebellum-themed fraternity party in 2018, thrown by the Kappa Alpha fraternity, surfaced. Although these "Old South" parties had been banned nationally by Kappa Alpha in 2016, the chapter at Georgia College & State University held one anyway.

Rachael's decision to attend such a party received much backlash. Chris did as well when he told Rachel Lindsay to give the contestant "a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion" as he believed that people were "tearing this girl's life apart." Other allegations against Rachael have also come out, including that she used to bully girls in high school for liking Black men.

