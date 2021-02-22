Producers Could Make 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 Happen in 2021

Producers Could Make 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 Happen in 2021By Chrissy Bobic
One of the best parts about The Bachelor and The Bachelorette is the fact that you get to meet all of the potential cast members who will eventually show up on Bachelor in Paradise. Most years, you get all three shows in a specific order and all is right in the world. In 2020, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ABC did not film Season 7. Clare Crawley and Taysia Adams' joint season of The Bachelorette was a little strange itself and almost didn't happen.
And now that Matt James' season of The Bachelor is coming down to the wire, it's time to start thinking about the future. No, not who Matt will propose to and end up with, but who will be back on Bachelor in Paradise and if we're going to get a season this time around. Bachelor producers have proven they can film with safety measures in place, so it stands to reason that 2021 could be the year the other Bachelor spinoff returns.
Will there be a Season 7 of 'Bachelor in Paradise' in 2021?
Bachelor in Paradise is always the culmination of a lot of hard work on viewers' parts. We've watched the recent seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. We've invested hours into researching who the contestants are and how things turn out. The prize is getting to see the mess continue on a much more relaxed show in the franchise.
Understandably, the pandemic made it impossible to safely film the series at the usual Mexico resort in 2020. But if proper safety precautions are put into place for the chosen contestants this time around, it could happen. They could even film it in the United States to make traveling easier and safer among the cast members.
Rob Mills, senior vice president, alternative series, specials and late-night programming at ABC, told Variety that producers are set on making Bachelor in Paradise happen.
"We are hell-bent on figuring out how we make Paradise work," he shared. "Unless something horrendous happens, I feel very confident that Paradise is coming back on this summer — how and where it's going to be, it's still too early to tell."
Who will be in 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7?
So far, fans are leaning on the hope that ABC executives seem to have for the season ahead. Aside from that, half of the fun is trying to guess who would be back on TV, should the show be greenlit for Season 7 in the summer of 2021.
Plenty of Bachelor viewers loved to hate "Queen" Victoria Larson, so she would almost *have* to be back. And one of Matt's final four would likely be up for the challenge of trying to find love on reality TV again.
There's also the possibility of Dale Moss showing up if he and Clare decided to call it quits for good. Rob Mills also told Variety that producers will look at some cast members who might have been sent home too early on either season, so they can return for a real shot they missed out on.
Whatever happens, as long as Bachelor in Paradise can be filmed safely, fans are here for it in 2021.