Producers Could Make 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 7 Happen in 2021

Bachelor in Paradise is always the culmination of a lot of hard work on viewers' parts. We've watched the recent seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. We've invested hours into researching who the contestants are and how things turn out. The prize is getting to see the mess continue on a much more relaxed show in the franchise.

Understandably, the pandemic made it impossible to safely film the series at the usual Mexico resort in 2020. But if proper safety precautions are put into place for the chosen contestants this time around, it could happen. They could even film it in the United States to make traveling easier and safer among the cast members.

COVID has felt so long, if they do a #BachelorInParadise and add people from 5 seasons ago I probably won’t know anybody. pic.twitter.com/mVAgodfZnt

Rob Mills, senior vice president, alternative series, specials and late-night programming at ABC, told Variety that producers are set on making Bachelor in Paradise happen .

"We are hell-bent on figuring out how we make Paradise work," he shared. "Unless something horrendous happens, I feel very confident that Paradise is coming back on this summer — how and where it's going to be, it's still too early to tell."