How Successful Is 'The Bachelor' at Finding Love? 55 Percent of 'Bachelor' Men Are Still Unmarried

Through the drama, heartbreaks, proposals, and bitter splits, Bachelor fans cannot get enough of the reality dating series. The ABC series The Bachelor continues to be a popular program for single men and women to be given a chance to find their perfect match all while living in a beautiful mansion, enjoying once-in-a-lifetime vacations, and scoring a large number of social media followers.

But, just how successful is The Bachelor at actually finding love? After 24 seasons of the hit reality series, the data (collected by ACE Cash Express) looks less than promising.

Keep reading to find out just how many Bachelor men are still unmarried today.