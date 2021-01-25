'The Bachelor' Contestant Kim Li Used to Go out With YouTuber David Alvarez

So, how long were they together for, and how did they meet?

The fourth episode of the show features five new contestants, including Kim Li , a Los Angeles-based cardio-surgical ICU nurse whose ex-boyfriends include YouTuber David Alvarez .

Season 25 of The Bachelor is about to get even more interesting.

'The Bachelor' contestant Kim Li used to go out with David Alvarez.

According to her bio, Kim is a Los Angeles-based frontline worker who worked throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A self-professed adrenaline junkie, Kim's hobbies include playing pool and dancing. What The Bachelor fans might be less aware of is that Kim used to be a travel and fashion blogger who chronicled her wildest adventures under the moniker of Kim Away With Me. She has already been in a high profile relationship with a star-status YouTuber.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

A passionate traveler, Kim previously visited breathtaking locations like the Muckross House near Killarney, Ireland; The Malecón in Havana, Cuba; and Jardin Majorelle in Marrakesh, Morocco. Kim first appeared in one of David's YouTube videos about six years ago. Titled "Dat A-- Doe!," the video chronicles David's attempts to choose the best and most thoughtful present for Kim's birthday.

Over the next few years, David and Kim shot several YouTube videos together, including "The Whisper Challenge GONE WRONG," "Movie Love VS Real Love," and "What Guys THINK when their GF wants to Move IN." Kim and David first met in college. "At Freshman Orientation, he thought I was adorable, so he sat behind me and then asked me for a pencil because who doesn't bring a pencil to the first day of school?" Kim explained in a YouTube video titled "Boyfriend & Girlfriend Tag."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

As Kim also explained in the same video, she was the one who wore the pants in the relationship. David and Kim would frequently embark on romantic getaways to lesser-known beauty spots in the U.S. and abroad. As David revealed in a previous Instagram post, they visited the Los Angeles County Arboretum on one of their first dates.

Article continues below advertisement

David and Kim continued to embark on collaborations in YouTube videos and Instagram posts throughout their relationship. They started spending time together in 2013, but it appears that they took a step back to reevaluate their relationship in 2016. "Come back, I miss you" reads the caption of an Instagram post David shared on July 13, 2016.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Their exact relationship timeline is unknown. There's a chance that they broke up in 2016, but it seems that they reunited on at least one occasion in 2019. The last photo Kim posted of David on Instagram dates back to Jan. 31, 2019. "I worked on your birthday, so this is late, but I hoped you liked New Zealand for your birthday! I love you and had so much fun in this beautiful country," she captioned the post.

In 2019, they also embarked on a trip to Chefchaouen, a Moroccan city renowned for its staggeringly beautiful, blue-walled houses. Neither Kim nor David have spoken about the breakup. It's unknown why they decided to part ways.